Woman Arrested After Footage Catches Her Allegedly Forcing Child Into Car Trunk

KOAA 5

A woman in Colorado has been arrested after an onlooker captured footage of her apparently forcing her child into the boot of her car.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday, August 4, when the woman, identified as Chelsea Trujillo, was caught on camera on the 1900 block of N. Norwood Avenue in Pueblo, Colorado.

The disturbing video shows the 33-year-old mother shouting ‘get in there’ before closing the boot of her car and walking around to the driver’s side door, apparently having just shut her five-year-old son inside.

Before she got in the car, the woman behind the camera yelled that she could not ‘put [her] f*cking kid in the goddamn trunk’, to which Trujillo seemed to reply, ‘Yeah I can.’

When Trujillo didn’t immediately move to open the boot of the car, the person filming the scene continued her efforts, shouting, ‘Take the f*cking kid out of the f*cking trunk.’

The mum then replied, ‘Dude I was gonna take him out.’

See the footage below. Warning: Distressing Content:

Police were called to the scene, and at around 5.30pm the following day, the Pueblo Police Department announced they had identified Trujillo and found her and her son.

Commenting on the scene, per KOAA 5 News, Sgt. Franklyn Ortega of the Pueblo Police Department said:

Obviously, I think anybody who looks at that video would be concerned about the welfare of that little boy… We saw what we saw in the video, but we need to look at the whole thing, that’s why detectives are involved.

Officers arrested Trujillo on child abuse and restraining order violation, while the young boy, who was described to be physically okay, was put into the care of the Department of Homeland Security.

Another mum from the area, who said she knows Trujillo, claimed the 33-year-old ‘wasn’t a nice person, especially towards her son’.

KOAA 5

Speaking to KOAA 5, she added, ‘How can a mum do that? How can any parent do something like that to their kid? We’re there to protect our kids and to keep them from harm.’

The person who recorded the footage of Trujillo has been praised for stepping in and calling out Trujillo for what appeared to be a horrendous act.

The investigation into the situation is ongoing.

