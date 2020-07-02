Woman Arrested After Pulling Gun On Black Family In Michigan Car Park Jam Press

A White woman in Michigan has been arrested after holding a Black mum and her teenage daughter at gunpoint in a car park.

The shocking footage shows an unnamed woman pulling a gun on Takelia Hill and 15-year-old Makayla Green outside Oakland County Chipotle in Orion Township.

As they were about to enter the restaurant on Wednesday evening, July 1, at around 8pm, the woman bumped into Makayla. After asking for an apology, the woman started shouting at her before eventually pulling a gun on the mum and daughter.

You can see the incident in the video below:

Makayla told The Detroit News: ‘Before I could walk into Chipotle, this woman was coming out and I had moved out the way so she can walk out.’ After Makayla said ‘Excuse you’, the woman ‘started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space’.

Quickly, the teen called her mother over as things grew more heated. ‘I walked up on the woman yelling at my daughter. She couldn’t see me because her back was to me, but she was in my daughter’s face,’ Takelia explained.

A woman held a black family at gunpoint in a horrifying confrontation leaving them fearing for their life Jam Press

The video picks up after this initial altercation, sparked further in the car park when Takelia thought the male driver of an SUV was going to hit them as they backed out of a parking space. After she hit the back window to stop the car, the same woman leapt out of the vehicle with a gun.

‘Get away,’ the woman shouted, with Takelia replying: ‘She got the gun on me, she was about to hit me with the car. Call them, get the license plate. Get the license plate now! Cause you were about to hit me with the car?’

A woman held a black family at gunpoint in a horrifying confrontation leaving them fearing for their life Jam Press

The woman then said: ‘Don’t you f*cking jump behind my car!’, shouting repeatedly: ‘Get the f*ck back!’ as she was pointing the gun straight at the mum.

After Takelia and Makayla called the woman and driver of the SUV ‘ignorant’ and ‘racist’, the woman reportedly said: ‘You cannot just walk around calling White people racist… White people aren’t racist… I care about you and I’m sorry if you had an incident that has made someone make you feel like that. No one is racist.’

A woman held a black family at gunpoint in a horrifying confrontation leaving them fearing for their life Jam Press

The video was initially uploaded to Twitter, racking up more than 4.5 million views. The woman and the male driver left the scene, but shortly afterwards Auburn Hills Police department arrested her – however, it’s not known whether she was charged with any offences.