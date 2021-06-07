Woman Arrested For Posing As 13-Year-Old Daughter To Make Point On School Shootings

We need better security at our schools. This is what I tried to prove. I didn’t do this to get views. I didn’t do this to get likes. I didn’t do this so people could be mad at me and I can never walk around El Paso again.

The teachers were so preoccupied about the students who were online that they weren’t paying attention to the students who were there physically. I think the deal breaker for me was actually walking in and posing as a seventh grader. I mean, I’m no spring chicken, but it wasn’t hard.