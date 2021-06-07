Woman Arrested For Posing As 13-Year-Old Daughter To Make Point On School Shootings
A woman has been arrested after sneaking into a school and posing as her 13-year-old daughter.
30-year-old Casey Garcia, of San Elizario, said she was trying to make a point about school shootings, demonstrating how easy it was for her to trespass onto school grounds.
Garcia was reportedly able to spend an entire day at Garcia-Enriquez Middle School undetected, with various administrators and teachers failing to notice that an adult was walking around the school. She later documented her experiences via her YouTube channel.
The San Elizario Independent School district first reported the incident to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on June 1, KWTX 10 reports.
Deputies were also alerted to a number of social media posts that appeared to document the incident, with one video – titled ‘Going to school as my 13yr old daughter (Middle School edition)’ – showing Garcia eating in the school cafeteria and completing a maths assignment.
In a follow-up video, Garcia explained why she decided to take things as far as she did:
We need better security at our schools. This is what I tried to prove. I didn’t do this to get views. I didn’t do this to get likes. I didn’t do this so people could be mad at me and I can never walk around El Paso again.
The teachers were so preoccupied about the students who were online that they weren’t paying attention to the students who were there physically. I think the deal breaker for me was actually walking in and posing as a seventh grader. I mean, I’m no spring chicken, but it wasn’t hard.
Garcia went on to claim she had managed to get through seven periods before a teacher twigged that something was up:
I was ‘hey, put your phone away.’ I was not a name, I was not a person, I was ‘hey put your phone away’. It was for a social experiment. I wanted to see if I could make it the entire day without anybody noticing. I’d say up until seventh period is a very long day for a 30-year-old.
After meeting with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies, school administrators identified Garcia as the woman who had entered the school.
Detectives then opened up an investigation into the matter, obtaining two criminal warrants for Garcia on charges of criminal trespass as well as tampering with government records.
Garcia was later located at her home and taken into custody, with deputies booking her into the El Paso County Detention Facility on both charges, as well as for an unrelated traffic warrant. Her bonds add up to $7,908 in total.
