Woman Arrested For Tying Up Husband And Cutting Off Penis

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office

A North Carolina woman has been arrested for chopping off her husband’s penis, according to reports.

Victoria Thomas Frabutt, 56, is accused of tying up James Frabutt, 61, and using a knife to severe his sexual organ on Tuesday (September 10).

Chief detective Jason Wank confirmed officers from the Carteret County Sherrif’s Office responded to a house on Murdoch Road in Newport just before 4am, as per MailOnline.

Google Maps

It’s reported James was taken from his home to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville while law enforcement successfully retrieved his missing body part.

The phallus was immediately put on ice and taken to medical staff at the hospital where he was being treated for his injury.

At this stage, James’ condition is unknown, according to local reports.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office

Victoria was arrested at around 10.45am on Tuesday for malicious castration and kidnapping, and was taken into custody.

She’s currently being held in Carteret County Jail under a $100,000 bail bond and a motive for the alleged attack has yet to be found.

The 56-year-old’s first court appearance is scheduled for today (September 11).

Last month a woman in Taiwan was arrested for cutting her cheating ex’s penis and testicles off before dousing them in acid and flushing them down the toilet.

Police say 58-year-old Ms Lee attacked the man as revenge for him cheating on her when they were married.

AsiaWire

After learning about his unfaithful actions, she reportedly used a pair of sharp scissors to cut off his genitals, leaving him with just one centimetre of flesh.

According to police, during the attack Ms Lee told her ex, ‘If I can’t have it, no one else can.’ She then allegedly ingested some sleeping tablets in the hopes of killing herself.

When they arrived at the couple’s home, authorities found Ms Lee unconscious. Both Ms Lee and the man were taken to National Taiwan University Hospital, Zhudong Branch, and are said to be in a stable condition.

AsiaWire

Unfortunately, Chang Chen-yeh, the hospital’s head of urology, said they would not have been able to reattach the man’s genitals even if they had been found.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on its website or on its helpline – 0808 800 5005.