Woman Arrested Near White House With Loaded Gun And Letter For Biden

PA/WhiteHouse.gov

A 66-year-old woman has been arrested near the White House; police found a loaded gun in her car after she said she had a letter for President Biden.

The woman was reportedly stopped at one of the many checkpoints located around the White House in Washington DC. After telling authorities she was there to deliver a letter to Biden, a search of her car was carried out and a loaded handgun was found.

Advert 10

The woman was with a man, who was reportedly carrying a BB gun, though he was not arrested. The woman was detained for possession of an unregistered firearm.

PA

According to a police report, Secret Service detained the 66-year-old at around 5.30pm on Saturday, February 13, after being pulled over near the Old Ebbitt Grill restaurant on 15 Street NW, Fox News reports.

When approached by law enforcement, the woman apparently said she wanted to deliver a letter to the president.

Advert 10

Secret Service later said they did not believe either of the individuals in the car posed an immediate threat to the president or anyone else, NY Post reports.

PA

This is not the first time someone has recently tried to get close to the new president. Just last month, Wesley Allen Beeler was detained by authorities when a loaded handgun, more than 500 rounds of ammunition and fake inaugural credentials were found when officers searched his truck.

Beeler, from Virginia, was later charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and carrying a pistol without a license, Complex reports.

Advert 10

Linda Magovern, 63, was also arrested last month, charged with impersonation of law enforcement officer, failure to obey, and fleeing a law enforcement officer, after she too was stopped at a White House checkpoint. Magovern reportedly told officers she was a member of Biden’s cabinet, but drove off when asked to show her license.