Woman Assaults Employee With Shoe Boxes After Refusing To Wear Mask priscillastaoms/Twitter

A woman has been filmed pelting a Sketchers store employee with shoe boxes after refusing to wear a mask.

The irate customer – referred to by some as ‘Sketchers Karen’ – was repeatedly told by employees at the Oklahoma City store that she would need to wear a face mask to shop there, with one employee suggesting she purchase a mask from Lowe’s before returning.

At first, the unnamed 56-year-old woman ignored the employees, despite reportedly having been asked several times to adhere to safety measures. However, she then became angry; throwing two shoe boxes at one member of staff before storming out of the store.

As reported by the Kansas City Star, the woman was apparently tipped over the edge while approaching the checkout, after being asked again to go and get a mask before completing her purchase.

Sharing footage of the incident on Facebook, an employee by the name of Myah Joycelynn wrote:

So this happened at work today… stupid Karens. All we wanted was for her to wear a mask pls share this lol I hope this lady is embarrassed of herself and her actions.

One person in the video can be heard saying ‘that’s assault, ma’am’ after the ‘Karen’ threw the boxes, striking the employee in the chest and neck.

The worker can then be seen following the furious woman out of the shop and out into the parking lot, asking for her name as she gets back into her vehicle.

The woman did not give her name, but it was easy enough for police officers to identify her seeing as how she had left her wallet – containing her driver’s licence – on the checkout counter.

The video has since gone viral, leaving many people shocked by her rude and disrespectful response to a very simple and necessary request to abide by store policy.

One person commented:

Another Karen gone wild —- feel sorry for the employee at Sketchers. Retail workers deserve better!

However, others suggested using the term ‘Karen’ undermined the severity of physically aggressive incidents such as this, with another person tweeting:

Thing is, everything’s dumbed down to ‘Karen’ now…. this is straight up abuse at a workplace because she’s not getting some sketchers, it isn’t funny or a meme.

Last week, Oklahoma City’s Mayor David Holt set out a new set of mandates stipulating that private businesses had the right to require customers to wear face coverings.

As reported by Fox 23, Holt stated that the rights of businesses choosing to require customers to wear face coverings would be protected.