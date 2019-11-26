Woman Attacks Staff After Losing Out On Job At Fast Food Restaurant

CEN

Job rejections are tough. Spending hours on the application and then suffering through the interview process, only to be told you haven’t got the job can be more than a bit disheartening.

So much so that you might go home and eat a pint of ice cream to yourself to cheer you up, or spend the day in your pyjamas crying into a cup of tea while watching a Bridget Jones marathon. No, I’m not talking from experience…

What you definitely shouldn’t do is attack your interviewer and another employee for rejecting you, starting a huge brawl involving most of the store’s employees – as one woman did recently in the city of Simferopol in the Republic of Crimea.

According to reports, the woman, who was later identified as Olesya Zhikhareva, applied for a job at the Simferopol burger bar and got through to the interview stage. However, after her interview she was told she didn’t get the job.

Rather than accept the rejection and go home though, Zhikhareva leapt towards the interviewer and grabbed her hair, pulling her forcefully towards the ground. Colleagues immediately tried to intervene in an attempt to separate the employee from the woman’s tight grip.

This continued for quite some time before the suspect eventually let go of the woman’s hair. The employees restraining her then released her, at which point she punched another female employee in the face.

She was then dragged away from the scene by a male member of staff, who grabbed hold of her tightly in a bid to prevent her from escaping his grasp yet again. Another member of staff looked back towards the group, comforting the woman who was punched in the face.

The footage was later shared on social media, where it has been viewed more than 45,000 times, with online users naming the woman as Zhikhareva. Those who knew of the woman alleged she is well known for her temper and violent outbursts.

One person wrote:

This Olesya woman is very dangerous. She once threw a fryer at a chef and she also pulled out a knife on people at one place where she worked.

It is unclear whether the suspect is being investigated for the incident, or whether anyone was seriously injured during the assault.

Hopefully the two women involved will make a full recovery.

