Woman Bit Off Sex Offender’s Penis After He Sexually Assaulted Her

A South Carolina woman severed the penis of a registered sex offender after he kidnapped her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Dennis Slaton, 61, was recently charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping for the alleged attack, which took place in Greenville, South Carolina in August.

According to an incident report from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Slaton picked the woman up on August 8 from a gas station to give her a ride.

The alleged victim told police she got into the vehicle but almost immediately felt that something was not right, so she asked him to drop her off. She reportedly offered Slaton $5 for his troubles, and he said ‘OK’.

However, the report states he then pulled a knife on her and held it to her throat, yelling and saying she owed him $300. He drove her to his house, where the woman said he sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

The incident report states during the assault the woman managed to severe Slaton’s penis and used the knife he threatened her with to stab him in the buttocks.

He chased her through the home but the alleged victim managed to escape. She fled the house and ran door to door, naked and covered in blood, asking neighbours for help.

She eventually made it to a Waffle House restaurant, where employees gave her some clothes and called 911.

Deputies went to Slaton’s house shortly after speaking to the woman, where they found a significant amount of blood both on the man and throughout the house. Police arrested the man before paramedics took him to a hospital where he underwent surgery, Greenville News reports.

The 61-year-old man said the alleged victim had severed his penis by biting it off, according to WSPA 7 News.

Slaton has been a registered sex offender since 1989, with a criminal background check showing multiple convictions, many of them violent, stretching back to 1977.

His South Carolina sex offender registry profile states he was convicted of aggravated sodomy and attempt to commit rape in Georgia in 1990. It also lists a 1989 voyeurism conviction in South Carolina.

After being charged for the alleged attack on August 8, the 61-year-old was released on $75,000 bond with a condition of home incarceration.

Judge James Hudson set the terms of Slaton’s bond. On Monday, October 28, the Judge said Slaton and the woman chose not to appear for the bond hearing, and he made his decision based on input from law enforcement, jail personnel and Slaton’s lawyer.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12-2:30 and 7-9:30). Alternatively you can contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on its website or on its helpline – 0808 800 5005.