Woman Born In 1914 Is Celebrating Her 107th Thanksgiving Dinner
A woman from Tennessee will be sitting down at the table today for her 107th Thanksgiving dinner.
Born in 1914, Mamie Forester, of Roane County, is one of the oldest people in the state and can remember more than a century’s worth of carved turkey and pumpkin pie.
Having lived for more than 56 million minutes at the time of writing, Mamie, who has outlived two husbands, has experienced not one but two pandemics, being old enough to remember the days of the 1918 Spanish flu.
Speaking with WBIR Channel 10 ahead of the all-important annual feast, Mamie’s caretaker Elizabeth Hewitt described Mamie’s longevity as a ‘miracle’.
Elizabeth and her family have made sure to protect Mamie during the pandemic, just as if she was their own grandmother, knowing the grave risks she would face if she was ever to contract the deadly virus.
Elizabeth reflected:
Getting out in public, we couldn’t do it because it’s too high risk. Least little bit and it would have made her sick and at her age she would have been gone.
She is family. It may not be blood kin, but we are family. If something ever happens to her, I don’t know what I’ll do.
Mamie, who ‘worked hard’ on her farm all her working life, is ‘grateful to have lived this long’. Although she isn’t too sure exactly what her secret to long life actually is, she certainly looks happy to be enjoying yet another Thanksgiving dinner, surrounded by those who clearly love her very dearly.
