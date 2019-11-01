Woman Broke Into Ex’s Home With Machete And Forced Him To Have Sex

Great Falls Police Department

A woman who broke into her ex boyfriend’s home and forced him to have sex with her at knifepoint has been sentenced to 20 years in a mental health facility.

Samantha Ray Mears, who was 19 at the time of the attack, entered her ex’s home while he was out. When he returned, he found her armed with a machete.

The teen forced him to remove his clothes and get on the bed before removing her own pants, crawling on top of him and sexually assaulting him, by forcing him to engage in sexual intercourse.

The victim later told authorities he didn’t feel as though he could escape without being hurt by Mears, who bit him on the arm.

According to reports in local news station, KPAX, Mears remained sitting on the bed armed with the knife and began arguing with him.

Court documents say she ripped some of the décor off the wall and intentionally urinated on his bed.

It’s claimed the man managed to ring the police eventually by pretending to call a friend as he and his ex girlfriend argued. He was able to slowly back out of the room until police arrived.

Mears was charged with sexual intercourse without consent, aggravated burglary, assault with a weapon, and unlawful restraint.

She must now serve 20 years in a facility in the state of Montana, over the attack in Great Falls last year.

Because the law recognises ‘rape’ as penetration, by the state of Montana’s criminal law code, Mears is guilty of sexual intercourse without consent, rather than rape.

Mears appeared in court via a video link from Montana State Hospital, and will soon be placed under the custody of a mental health facility.

Court documents reportedly state Mears suffers from a mental disease or defect.

She has also been registered as a sex offender and must complete treatment programmes and take medication.

