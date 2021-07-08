Woman Busted During Police Chase After Stopping To Order Food At A Drive-Thru

PA

A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing a truck, hitting multiple cars, reversing into police officers and eventually pulling over to grab a McDonald’s.

According to Worcester police, a 38-year old woman was finally detained after a wild police chase after she stopped off at a nearby drive-thru to order food in the middle of the pursuit.

Police were called to reports of a stolen pick-up truck on Tuesday morning, July 6. The owner had placed a GPS tracker in his vehicle, and while on their way to intercept the stolen truck officers were flagged down by another driver who reported being hit by the same vehicle just moments earlier.

It wasn’t long before the officers had caught up with the car thief, but things only got more intense from there.

‘The officer activated his blue lights, got out of his cruiser, and approached the stolen vehicle,’ the Worcester Police Department said in a statement to ABC. ‘The operator … drove away as the officer walked toward her. The officer got back into his cruiser and followed her at a low rate of speed, but she did not stop.’

In an attempt to get away from the police, the driver reportedly began running red lights and even veered into oncoming traffic. After following the truck for several blocks, police eventually called off the chase for safety reasons, but soon after they had another chance to intercept the driver when she collided with a van and stopped.

According to the police’s statement, when officers approached the vehicle, the driver suddenly reversed at high speed, hit a police cruiser and ‘knocked down and dragged one of the detail officers.’

After pursuing her again, police called off the chase for a second time, before being given a third chance to apprehend the suspect when she suddenly pulled over into a nearby McDonald’s drive-thru.

After a struggle, officers were eventually able to detain the suspect, who has been named as Johanna Gardell. Gardell has been charged with a whole host of offences including failing to stop for police, assault and battery, leaving the scene of a crime and disorderly conduct. Worcester Police didn’t confirm whether there were any injuries.

It’s not clear exactly why Gardell decided to go on a real-life GTA rampage, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.