Woman Caught Moving Meth By Wearing Bags As Hair Bow

A police officer in Flippin, Arkansas, discovered a woman smuggling meth disguised as a hair bow in her hair, after pulling her over for an expired vehicle registration.

Last month, police officer Kenneth Looney spotted a Dodge Neon driving though town with an expired registration. After initially failing to stop, the 38-year-old driver, Jessica Bernice Kropp, eventually pulled over, and when officer Looney asked for her licence she informed him it was expired.

Kropp then told the officer she did not have insurance and did not know where the registration for the vehicle was located as she was borrowing the car.

After making a few enquiries, Looney discovered Kropp had five valid warrants out for her arrest along with four failure to appear warrants and one failure to pay fines warrant, the Baxter Bulletin reports.

Looney went to place Kropp under arrest, asking her to step out of the car. It was then he noticed the strange-looking bow in her hair.

As the affidavit from Looney states:

As I was detaining Jessica Kropp, I observed what appeared to be a bow in her hair. The bow appeared to be a small, zip-locked bag containing a white crystal-like substance of suspected methamphetamine. The baggie had a small rubber band around the middle, giving it a bow shape and was attached to a bobby pin. The substance was affixed to the right side of her head, attached to her hair. I said, ‘Are you serious?’ She said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘You have a bow in your hair made from a bag of meth’. She said, ‘[expletive deleted], I didn’t know that was there, someone else put that there and I didn’t know what it was’.

According to the report, Looney then asked Kropp if there was anything else illegal in the car. Kropp apparently ‘begged’ the officer not to tow the vehicle away. He agreed to this, as long as she was honest with him.

Kropp then revealed she had a number of illegal items on her. Searching her purse, Looney apparently found ‘multiple bags’ of meth, as well as drug paraphernalia including a vape pen with THC oil and another vape pen with THC oil and meth in it.

Kropp was subsequently arrested on charges of possession of meth with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while licence suspended and with no liability insurance. She was then taken to Marion County jail, where she was reportedly held in lieu of a $23,210 bond.

