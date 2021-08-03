Woman Caught Speeding At 130mph Tells Police She ‘Needed The Toilet’

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit/Twitter

Plenty of people try to come up with excuses for speeding, but a driver of an M1. Mercedes G Wagon made a particularly strange claim.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have taken to Twitter to post about an unusual speeding incident they encountered. On July 28, the road safety authority pulled over a vehicle that was travelling between 100mph and 130mph.

Naturally, the police had questions about why the driver was travelling at such a speed, but the answers given have amazed people.

In a statement posted online, the unit said:

M1. Mercedes G Wagon spotted at excess speed. Varying between 100 and 130mph, measured to an average of 113mph. The unsupervised provisional licence holder driving it claimed she was driving fast as she needed the toilet. So fast she missed the services.

It seems the excuse of needing the toilet didn’t pay off for the driver as their vehicle has since been seized.

The fact that the driver only held a provisional license has also prompted plenty of questions from people online. Many are now wondering how the insurance policy for the vehicle works, while others are just amazed that a learner would be trusted to drive illegally in a pricey vehicle.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and can reach 60mph in just 4.5 seconds. Safe to say, it’s easy to put your foot down in the flashy vehicle. As a result, many will wonder why a provisional license holder was left to their own devices as they sped past police.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit has yet to comment on what action will be taken against the driver.