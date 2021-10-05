unilad
Woman Charged With Attempted Murder For Allegedly Pushing Woman In Front Of Subway Train

by : Harrison Williams on : 05 Oct 2021 21:38
A woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly pushed a woman into an oncoming subway train. 

A female straphanger became the victim of a mysterious and potentially tragic crime after a woman tried to push her into a subway train at Times Square in New York City on Monday, October 4. Surveillance video of the incident was released by the police, which showed the unprovoked attack.

Authorities arrested Anthonia Egegbara, 29, on October 5 at the same subway station where she is alleged to have attacked the woman.

Shocking video captured the alleged crime as Egegbara can be seen calmly sitting on a subway station bench. In a matter of seconds, the suspect allegedly gets up from her seat and runs toward the victim, allegedly pushing her violently as the No. 3 train was speeding into the station.

The victim, an unnamed woman aged 42, slammed into the train, but fortunately did not fall onto the tracks, according to police. Instead she hit the side of the train and was pushed backwards onto subway platform. She suffered serious injuries to her legs and her face.

MTA acting chief communications officer Tim Minton released a statement commenting on the attack: 

This unprovoked attack was senseless and absurd. The City needs to provide additional mental health services to assist those who may endanger themselves and others.

The NYPD’s rapid identification and arrest in this case makes riders safer.

According to police, Egegbara has a history of criminal activity, with a variety of past charges that include grand larceny, criminal mischief, and assault.

