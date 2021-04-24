Woman Charged With Felony Over Failure To Return Sabrina VHS Tape 21 Years Ago
In news that has left me feeling a little nervous about long returned Blockbuster vids, a woman has been charged with a felony after failing to return a Sabrina the Teenage Witch VHS tape back in 1999.
Caron McBride, formerly of Oklahoma, only realised that she was a wanted felon while changing the name on her driver’s licence after getting hitched in Texas.
Documents show that Caron – who isn’t even a fan of Sabrina – rented the felonious tape from Movie Place in Norman, a video store which shut up shop more than a decade ago. Unsurprisingly after such a long period of time, Caron has no memory whatsoever of having rented the tape.
The charges, which were filed in 2000, claim that Caron had ‘feloniously embezzled’ the tape, a term which made Caron feel as though she was ‘gonna have a heart attack’ when she first heard it at the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office.
Speaking with Fox 25, Caron recalled:
She told me it was over the VHS tape and I had to make her repeat it because I thought, this is insane. This girl is kidding me, right? She wasn’t kidding.
She continued:
I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were 8, 10 or 11 years old, and I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something.
I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea. Meanwhile, I’m a wanted felon for a VHS tape.
Thankfully, after reviewing Caron’s case, the DA’s office have dismissed it, however she will need to get her case expunged going forward in order to get her record cleared once and for all.
