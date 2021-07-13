Woman Charged With Hate Crime After Attacking 6-Year-Old Asian American Boy

@uhmmajo/TikTok

A woman from Las Vegas has been charged with a hate crime after attacking a six-year-old Asian American boy and hurling abuse at his family.

The boy and his family had been walking close to the entrance of The Shops at Crystals, a luxury mall based in the CityCenter complex, when the woman, identified as Shelly Hill, came up behind them and allegedly punched the six-year-old in the neck.

The boy’s mother was able to capture footage of Hill proceeding to scream abuse at them, which she later uploaded to TikTok, warning her followers, ‘stay safe, it’s not safe anywhere’.

Warning, the following video contains offensive language:

The boy’s mother, who wished to be identified by her TikTok handle @uhmmajo, told AsAmNews the incident occurred during the July 4 weekend:

My husband was walking with my son holding his hand. I was with my two-year-old daughter pushing her in a stroller. She (Hill) came from behind and punched my son in the neck.

Her husband grabbed their young son, shielding him from Hill while yelling at her. It was at this point that Hill began yelling back.

The mother-of-two said:

She was yelling things like ‘I know what you people do. You people eat your children. It’s your fault’.

Hill, who had previously been escorted out of the mall for a separate incident, has since been charged with battery and a hate crime. She is currently being held on a $3,000 bail, with her court appearance scheduled for Sunday, July 18.