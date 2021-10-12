Woman Claims Diego Maradona Groomed Her With Drugs When She Was 16 Years Old

Alamy/América TeVe

A woman has accused Diego Maradona of grooming her with drugs as a teenager.

Mavys Alvarez, from Cuba, claims Maradona and his associates flew her to Argentina without her parents’ permission when she was 16 years old, before holding her in a hotel for three months and forcing her to get a breast enlargement. She was allegedly introduced to the footballer in 2000.

Footage has now emerged of what’s believed to be Maradona and Alvarez lying in bed together, bolstering claims regarding their ‘three-year relationship’. He was 40 years old when they met.

PA Images

Maradona, who passed away in November last year at the age of 60, can be seen in other clips obtained by Spanish outlet Infobae, along with his associates and Alvarez.

As reported by The Telegraph, Maradona was in Cuba for a drug rehabilitation course shortly before meeting the teen at his hotel resort in Varadero. She was later moved into his Havana apartment, where she was introduced to partying and drugs before being taken to Buenos Aires with special permission from Fidel Castro, she claims.

‘It was the biggest mistake of my life. I was just a girl. I was pure. He was a stranger, he was rich and he paid attention to me. I could not say no,’ she earlier told Miami TV station América TeVe.

A lawsuit has since been filed with the Prosecutor’s Office for Trafficking and Exploitation of Persons in Argentina, with Alvarez as a plaintiff. ‘I was not allowed to go out alone… always having people in charge of my stay there. During the entirety of my stay in [Argentina],’ she said in a court filing.

During her time in Argentina, she says she was only allowed to go to the zoo or shopping and was always accompanied by an escort. Her lawyer Gaston Marano believes there was ‘collusion between the foreign and local immigration authorities’ in allowing her into the country without permission from her parents.

‘After all these years I feel ashamed of myself, knowing I was 16, and I was part of all this. But it was another experience in my life. We don’t always choose what happens to us,’ Alvarez told América TeVe.