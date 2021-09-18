Woman ‘Picked Up Gabby Petito’s Fiancé Alone’ Days After Petito’s Family Last Heard From Her

@bizarre_design_/Instagram

A TikToker claims she picked up Gabby Petito’s fiancé alone at her last-known location, four days after her family heard from her.

Both Petito, 22, and Brian Laundrie, 23, are missing. Petito was reported missing on Saturday, September 11, 13 days after her parents last heard from her, while Laundrie has disappeared amid the search for his fiancé, also coming after police said he was a person of interest in the case and his refusal to cooperate with investigators.

On September 1, Laundrie returned home alone from a cross-country trip with Petito, whose last-known location was in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park – where Laundrie was allegedly picked up, by himself.

Miranda Baker (@mirandabaker_) has uploaded a series of videos to TikTok discussing her alleged encounter with Laundrie. It should be noted, she’s also been speaking to the authorities and helping them with their investigation, even before posting the videos.

Baker claims on August 29 at around 5.30pm she and her boyfriend picked him up alone. ‘He approached us asking us for a ride because he needed to go to Jackson and we were going to Jackson that night,’ she explained.

‘So I said hop in, and he hopped in the back of my Jeep… he offered to pay us like, $200 to give him a ride for like 10 miles. So, that was kind of weird.’

Laundrie then allegedly said he’d been camping for ‘multiple days without his fiancé and that she was working on her social media page back at their van’ – however, things took a turn when Baker mentioned they were travelling to Jackson Hole, he ‘freaked out’ and asked them to pull over so he could get out.

After dropping him off near Jackson Dam, ‘he said he was going to walk across the street to the parking lot, which was full of people, to continue hitchhiking,’ Baker said.

Laundrie also apparently told Baker he’d been camping on an unregulated campsite with Petito. ‘He said that he had hiked for days along Snake River but looking at his backpack, it wasn’t full. He said all he had was a tarp to sleep on. Which, you think if you’re going camping for days on end, you’d want food and a tent, and he had none of that,’ she said.



Baker has also uploaded a map and outlined the route they travelled when they picked up Laundrie.

Petito’s family’s lawyers issued a statement following the news of Laundrie going off the grid, ‘All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.’

