Woman Conceived Through Rape Awarded Following Campaign To Convict Father

Alamy

A woman conceived through rape who campaigned for nine years to have her biological father convicted has now been awarded the Emma Humphreys memorial prize.

Daisy*, whose full identity has not been made public, finally managed to get her birth father convicted in August of this year, 46 years after he attacked her mother.

Carvell Bennett, now 74, has not been imprisoned for the rape of Daisy’s mother when she was just 13 years old. Bennett had been 28 at the time.

Alamy

Daisy, who was put up for adoption after her birth, is now campaigning to change legislation so that those conceived through rape are granted legal rights as recognised ‘secondary victims’.

Writing on a Crowd Justice page, set up to raise £10,000 for her ongoing campaign, Daisy revealed that she had known ‘very little about my birth parents and their background’, and only learned the ‘devastating truth’ as an adult after getting hold of her adoption file.

After going to the police, Daisy had assumed it would be an ‘open and shut case’, with her DNA providing proof ‘beyond doubt that it was this man who had conceived me’. She was therefore ‘shocked’ when officers informed her that there was ‘nothing they could do’.

Daisy wrote:

In fact, they said that they could not even launch an investigation because there was no identified ‘victim’ without my birth mother herself making a fresh statement to them. They said that I had no right to pursue a complaint myself, no right to any kind of victim support, and no right to detailed reasons for the decision to take no action.

Alamy

Daisy’s mother had initially had no interest in getting the case reopened, but later changed her mind and bravely came forward with her story.

Thanks to her courage, Bennett was finally brought to justice, and was sentenced to eleven years behind bars.

On Sunday, October 17, Daisy was announced as the winner of the Emma Humphreys memorial prize, an award which recognises those who make exceptional contributions towards ending violence against women.

Upon receiving her award, Daisy told The Guardian:

It’s a real privilege and an honour. There is still so much silence on the issue of rape conception. It appears to be one of the last taboos in relation to violence against women and girls. For those of us who were rape-conceived, it’s a huge struggle to come to terms with your paternity and in turn one’s sense of self and identity. We are left to carry the shame and stigma of the act of violence that created us.

The prize was awarded at a conference in Portsmouth for FiLiA, a women’s organisation dedicated to ‘amplifying the voices of women’ and championing their human rights.

You can donate to Daisy’s Crowd Justice page here

*Some names have been changed for the purposes of this article

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas