Woman Confronts Man Secretly Filming Her In Changing Room

@issyr_/Twitter

A woman has released a horrifying video of what appears to be a man pretending to tie his shoe – but secretly filming her – while she was in a dressing room at Forever 21.

The six-second video, which was shared on Twitter, shows the woman recording a man through the reflection on the mirror of her dressing room. A man can be seen bending down to supposedly tie his shoes, right outside the dressing room door.

His phone is carefully balanced by his shoe and a pair of trousers he had taken into his own dressing room, with the camera of the phone apparently facing inside the woman’s dressing room.

@issyr_/Twitter

The incident took place on Thursday, December 26, in Baybrook Mall in Friendswood, Texas.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the woman wrote:

LADIES!!! beware of your surroundings!!!! this man was recording me changing clothes in a dressing room at forever 21. we told the employees and another girl overheard and said he did the same thing to her. Two other people got a full description of him and we reported it. [sic]

Another Twitter user replied to say a similar incident had happened at the Woodlands Mall, which is also in the Houston area of Texas.

You could have easily bust the door wide open and smacked him but instead you watched him watch you.. I don’t get it — sam (@sam_iam3) December 27, 2019

She wrote:

Same thing happened to my best friend when we were at Forever 21. He was in the stall next to her and he put his phone in his shoe and stuck it under the wall to record her.

Other Twitter users suggested what they would’ve done in the girl’s shoes, with one person suggesting they’d bust the door and knock him over in the process. One woman said she should’ve snatched the phone from the man, which isn’t a bad idea to be honest.

The woman responded by saying, at first, she wasn’t sure if the man was recording or if it had been a misunderstanding.

Should’ve snatched the phone — ✨Faith✨ (@Greengirlganggg) December 27, 2019

‘I didn’t know if I was trippin or if this man was really recording me at first, so I didn’t feel like I had to jump right away to go after him, but I still recorded it as precaution,’ she said, adding ‘for everyone saying I should have hit him w the door, it pulls inward not outward [sic]’.

Nevertheless, people were impressed with her quick thinking in recording the man so it could be used as evidence when reporting him to the authorities.

‘We’re programmed to doubt our instincts/intuition. I completely understand your reaction. Give yourself credit for reporting and providing a description,’ one Twitter user told her, while another said she ‘handled it perfectly’.

Forever 21 are yet to comment on the claims.

