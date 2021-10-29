Woman Convicted Of Helping Kill Her Mother Has Been Released From Prison Early

Alamy

Heather Mack, the US woman who was convicted for helping to kill her mother in Bali, has been released from prison early.

The incident took place in 2014. The Chicago native was 18 years old and pregnant when her mother, socialite and academic Sheila von Wiese-Mack, was killed by her boyfriend, 21-year-old Tommy Schaefer, who bludgeoned her to death with a fruit bowl after a heated argument.

Mack was found guilty of helping him stuff her body into a suitcase, before the pair abandoned it in the boot of a taxi and attempted to flee. They were found a day later in another hotel on the Indonesian island.

Alamy

It became known as the ‘suitcase murder’ in headlines around the world, and Mack was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree murder alongside Schaefer, who was handed 18 years for his larger role in the killing. Mack also gave birth in prison.

Seven years into her sentence at Kerobokan prison, Mack has been released for good behaviour, such as teaching other inmates how to dance and attending church, and is awaiting deportation back to the US at the Immigration Detention Centre.

‘I am fearful and nervous of returning to Chicago. I’m not worried about the idea that people cannot understand the tragedy for my sake. But I’m nervous for [my daughter] Stella. I’m scared that if she comes back to the states with me, she will be exposed to what happened,’ she recently told the New York Post.

Alamy

Bali’s immigration office has confirmed Stella will be deported back to the US with her mother, coming around 20 months after they last saw each other due to prison visits being halted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘I do not want anyone shoving a camera into Stella’s face. I know that it will happen to me but I will do my best to protect Stella from that trauma,’ Mack said.

‘I absolutely regret what happened. I loved my mom – I still do. She wasn’t evil, and she didn’t deserve to die the way she did. I didn’t kill her for money. It was for my freedom and Stella’s freedom, or so I thought at the time. I think of her a thousand times a day.’