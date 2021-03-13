Woman Created Deepfake Videos To Force Daughter’s Rivals Off Cheerleading Squad

Hilltown Township Police Department/Pexels

A mum has been arrested for sending deepfake photos and videos of her daughter’s cheerleading rivals.

The woman did it in a bid to get the other team members kicked off the squad. The photos depicted the girls naked, drinking, or smoking and were sent to the team’s coaches.

Named as Raffaela Spone, the 50-year-old woman has since been charged with two misdemeanours counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.

Hilltown Township Police Department

A statement issued on the Hilltown Township Police Department’s website read, ‘In July of 2020, the Hilltown Police Department began an investigation into the report of a juvenile being harassed via text message. During the course of the investigation, additional juvenile victims of harassment came forward. The victims were all found to be part of a cheerleading group based in the Doylestown area.’

It continued:

As part of the investigation, police executed multiple search warrants to determine the origin of the harassment. The investigation led police to an adult female who was affiliated with the cheerleading group.

Since being charged, the mother has been released from custody on the basis she attends a preliminary hearing on March 30.

According to The Inquirer, the affidavit stated that Spone had edited photos of at least three members of daughter’s cheerleading squad.

Pexels

George Ratel, whose daughter Spone allegedly victimised, told the publication that he doesn’t know what made the woman do what she did.

He said, ‘I don’t know what would push her to this point. As a dad I was pretty upset about it. It’s an image put out there of my daughter that is simply not true.’

There was no indication if Spone’s high school-aged daughter knew what was going on, Penn Live reported.