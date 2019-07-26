Woman Cuts Cheating Ex’s Penis And Testicles Off And Flushed Them Down The Toilet

Asiawire

A woman out for revenge took the decision to chop off her cheating ex’s penis and testicles before dousing them in acid and flushing them down the toilet.

The incident took place in Taiwan, where police said 58-year-old Ms Lee attacked the man in revenge for him cheating on her when they were married.

After learning about his unfaithful actions, the 58-year-old reportedly used a pair of sharp scissors to cut his genitals off, leaving him with just one centimetre of flesh.

Asiawire

According to police, during the attack Ms Lee told her ex: ‘If I can’t have it, no one else can.’ She then allegedly ingested some sleeping tablets in the hopes of killing herself.

Authorities in Taiwan’s Xinhu Precinct said they received a call from the 56-year-old man at around 8.50pm, local time. At this point, she had already carried out the initial act of violence, and he said he feared she would try to do more. The man had apparently locked himself in the bathroom for safety.

Reports say the couple had divorced just a month earlier. The man, however, had been jobless for the last two years, and was supported financially by his now ex-wife.

Authorities heard how Ms Lee allegedly devised a plan to remove her ex-husband’s genitals after she found out he had been seeing another woman behind her back while they were still married, The Sun reports.

Asiawire

According to local media reports, the woman ‘seduced’ her ex-husband with the promise of sex, before she grabbed his penis and cut it off with scissors, followed by shearing off his testicles too. She then threw them in the toilet before dousing them in acid and flushing them away.

Xinhu Precinct deputy chief Kao Kai-long said: ‘While the victim had his pants down, the suspect used a pair of scissors to cut off [his] genitals.’

Police say they have not yet been able to retrieve the dismembered body parts.

Asiawire

When they arrived at the couple’s home, authorities found Ms Lee unconscious. Both Ms Lee and the man were taken to National Taiwan University Hospital, Zhudong Branch, and are said to be in a stable condition.

Unfortunately, Chang Chen-yeh, the hospital’s head of urology, said they would not have been able to reattach the man’s genitals even if they had been found.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on its website or on its helpline – 0808 800 5005.