Woman Faces 20-Year Prison Sentence Over Mask-Related Disagreement On Plane
A woman from Texas is now facing a potential 20-year prison sentence following a mask-related disagreement aboard a plane.
50-year-old Debby Dutton, of Cypress, Texas, has appeared before a federal court in Houston after allegedly assaulting a flight attendant during a United Airlines flight from Alaska to San Francisco on June 29.
During the flight, a member of cabin crew noticed that Dutton’s sleeping husband’s mask had slipped from his face, and so tapped him on the shoulder to request he put it back on before the plane landed. The passenger complied with this instruction.
There is currently a federal mask mandate in place throughout the US, which is applicable to all airlines and airports nationwide.
As per guidance on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, this ‘order applies to all indoor areas of all transportation hubs in the United States and US territories, except those operated by the US military’.
This includes: ‘commercial airports; general aviation airport buildings with commercial flights; bus terminals; all commercial vessel terminals; train and subway stations; seaports; U.S. ports of entry; and dedicated ride-share pick-up locations’.
However, Dutton allegedly took issue with flight attendant tapping her husband to remind him of the mandate, as per The Independent. She allegedly became verbally abusive towards the cabin crew member, screaming, ‘You don’t touch my husband, why you wake him!’ before pushing them multiple times.
This ‘painful and forceful’ physical interaction allegedly led to the flight attendant sustaining injuries and bruising on their right bicep, for which they had to seek medical attention.
As per court reports:
The passenger asked his wife Dutton to return to her seat, which Dutton eventually did. The flight attendant immediately reported the incident to the captain.
According to a press release from the US Department of Justice, ‘Broadcasts announced that passengers must wear their masks at all times and further advised the passengers that their masks will likely fall off and, if while asleep, a flight attendant will wake them up to put their masks back on, which may upset them.’
Dutton has reportedly now been charged with one count of interference by assault, threat, or intimidation with flight crew members or attendants. This charge carries a maximum potential sentence of 20 years behind bars and a fine.
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, no-article-matching, Texas
CreditsThe Independent and 2 others
The Independent
TEXAS WOMAN FACES 20-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE AFTER PLANE MASK ROW
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Requirement for Face Masks on Public Transportation Conveyances and at Transportation Hubs
US Department of Justice