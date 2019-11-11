Woman Fakes Murder Scene Before Moving Out To Prank New Homeowners

Jam Press

One mischievous Mid West woman decided to play a gory prank on any future homeowners by mocking up a murder scene under the floorboards.

Fun-loving Tina, 38, caused a storm on social media by whipping up a fake crime scene underneath the floorboards during a spot of home renovation and then hiding the evidence underneath a brand new carpet.

The Ohio mother-of-two says that she created the scene using Sharpies bought from a local Target to sketch an outline of the supposed murder victim on the concrete floor. She then smeared fake blood- actually acrylic paint- all over the floor, creating the impression that a grisly murder had taken place right there in the middle of the living room.

New carpeting will be installed tomorrow so I left a little present for the next homeowners to find when they replace carpeting. pic.twitter.com/3qtoF5Lk7r — Magnificently🦃Stuffed (@Musings_of_wine) November 8, 2019

‘I saw a meme like this years ago,’ Tina said. ‘So I decided then when we finally replaced the carpet I’d do this.’

With the new carpet in place it’s likely to be years before anybody thinks to take a peek at what’s under there, and when they do they’ll be in for the shock of their lives.

‘I thought is was harmless, yet funny,’ said Tina, whose antics got thousands on Twitter chuckling.

Jam Press

‘It’s really just for fun. No one was harmed, and I’m not evil.’

But while Tina’s idea may have been devious, she wasn’t the first to mock up a crime scene to put the jitters into a future homeowner.

In January 2018, Englishman Carl Betson from Cambridge, UK, left a scare-bomb underneath his patio, purchasing a fake skeleton and hiding it underneath the decking in his garden whilst renovating his porch.

This is going to be sooooo funny in around 30 years time when the next guy replaces the decking I'm doing today You can't beat a £2 B&M bargain Hahahahaha Posted by Carl Betson on Wednesday, January 24, 2018

‘This is going to be sooooo funny in around 30 years time when the next guy replaces the decking I’m doing today,’ he posted on Facebook in a now viral post.

‘You can’t beat a £2 B&M bargain, Hahahahaha’

Unfortunately we’re unlikely to hear about the fruits of either Tina or Carl’s labour for quite some time, although we promise that when some poor soul does dig them up in a few decades from now, we’ll be the first ones to let you know about it.

