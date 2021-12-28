Woman Filmed Slapping And Spitting On 80-Year-Old Passenger During Flight Has Been Arrested

@ATLUncensored/Twitter

A woman who was filmed during a violent altercation with another passenger on a flight has been arrested by the FBI.

Delta passenger Patricia Cornwall was on a flight from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia when she was filmed shouting at a fellow passenger, demanding he put on his mask.

As seen in the video, the shouting match quickly turned violent as Cornwall allegedly slapped the 80-year-old man and spit on him.

In the video obtained by Twitter account @weseeyoukaren, Cornwall can be seen standing in the airplane aisle hovering over a man who was sitting in his seat.

The man tells Cornwall he is eating, but she continues to shout at him and demands he put his mask on. The two individuals shout back and forth during the altercation, neither one of them wearing a mask.

Later in the video, a flight attendant arrives on the scene and attempts to calm down Cornwall. After some more shouting, Cornwall can be seen allegedly striking the man in the face. After more commotion, she seems to spit at him as well.

At the end of the video, a woman can be heard in the background saying the passenger ‘went crazy on the airplane, punched this man in the face, spit on him, scratched him [and] poured hot water on my leg.’

Authorities were at the gate waiting for the plane to arrive at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, where Cornwall was taken into custody by the FBI.

Cornwall could be facing serious consequences, although the specific charges have not been filed at this time.

Delta Airlines released a statement about the incident:

Situations like these are rare for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft.

Passengers who participate in unruly behaviour can be fined up to $37,000 per violation or they can be prosecuted for criminal charges.

