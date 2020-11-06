Woman Finds Out Boyfriend Is Cheating From Sunglasses Reflection

sydneykinsch/TikTok

A woman discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her in spectacular style, and has now gone viral thanks to her quick-thinking detective work.

It felt like just a normal day for 24-year-old Sydney Kinsch until her – now presumably extremely ex- – boyfriend sent her a cheeky picture he’d taken while out.

Popping over a picture via Snapchat, her other half appears in his car, with his shades on, while driving – which is illegal and bad enough.

However, upon closer inspection of the image, Sydney quickly began to see what was reflected in the not-so-smart man’s sunglasses – specifically on the passenger seat.

To her horror, his right-hand side lens reflection shows another woman, in skimpy shorts, looking terribly comfortable as she stretches her feet out of the window.

Naturally, this raised alarm bells with the woman who took to Tiktok in order to voice her grievances over the betrayal.

Check out the revealing video she posted, which has had over 1.8 million views on the app, below:

‘That one time my boyfriend of 4 years snapchatted me him cheating on me,’ she captioned her video. In it, she uses his snap as the background, as her person covers the right side of the shot, before savagely moving to the other side to reveal the reflection of the other woman.

As you can see, Sydney doesn’t look impressed as she busts her fella doing the dirty, with this being her only video uploaded to date. Her bio, in case people were after context or clarity, reads: ‘it wasn’t hid sister & it wasn’t his cousin’.

The accompanying caption to the post reminded women to ‘check the reflection in your boyfriend’s sunnies ladies,’ as she urges others to be cautious in case their partner is cheating in plain sight.

TikTok PA Images

Worse still, the love rat tried to worm his way out of it, claiming it to be just a friend. In the comments section Sydney said: ‘I called him and asked if he realized he sent me a bit*h in his Snapchat and he had no idea.’

‘So I sent it to him and he called me crazy and that it was our friend’s gf and [that] he’s allowed to have friends,’ only, she later found out that he had been with five other women in that month alone.

Naturally, no one had any sympathy the the dude, as the post racked up hundreds of thousands of Likes within a few days.

‘Don’t know why he’s got the sunnies on, he’s not that bright,’ one of the many supportive comments said.

