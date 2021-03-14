Woman From Viral Vigil Photo Calls For People To Meet Outside Parliament Square Tomorrow

James Veysey/Shutterstock/shabbirlakha/Twitter

Patsy Stevenson, who was pictured being held to the ground by police at a vigil for Sarah Everard, is calling for people to meet at Parliament Square to raise further awareness for women’s safety.

Patsy was among hundreds of people who paid tribute to Everard last night, March 13, at the vigil in Clapham Common, London. There was a heavy police presence at the event, and at one point Patsy drew the attention of officers, prompting them to hold her to the ground.

It’s unclear what Patsy did to prompt the officers’ response, but images of her being held with her hands behind her back have since gone viral, with many people criticising the police for the way they treated those honouring Everard. However, Patsy is urging people to refocus their attention on what actually happened to Everard.

See her video below:

In the video, which has been widely shared on Twitter, Patsy explained that she wanted to ‘redirect the focus away from the police and towards what actually happened.’

She continued:

We need to be seen and heard, and that’s why I’m calling for everyone to meet at 5pm on the 15th March outside Parliament Square. See you there.

Many people have expressed anger towards the police after a Metropolitan officer was charged with kidnap and murder in relation to Everard’s case. The 33-year-old disappeared from the streets after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham to walk to her home in Brixton.

Though the officer is believed to have been responsible for Everard’s death, it must be stressed that what happened to her is not the fault of all police, and that it is instead part of a wider issue of violence towards women.

Patsy is looking to draw attention to this with her proposed gathering, which is now being shared online alongside the hashtag ‘End Violence Against Women’.

Last night’s gathering took place after an official event, named Reclaim These Streets, was cancelled and replaced with a doorstep vigil.

Met police Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said in a statement after the event that officers were ‘faced with a very difficult decision’ as people began to gather in Clapham, stressing that they ‘must act for people’s safety’

Patsy did not have Twitter at the time the images of her were taken, but she explained that she made a new account after she went viral to follow the events and to show ‘solidarity’ with others fighting the issue.