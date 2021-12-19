Woman Gives Birth To ‘World’s First Tesla Baby’ In Car On Autopilot

Alamy

A Pennsylvania newborn has been dubbed the ‘Tesla baby’ after her mother gave birth to her in the passenger seat of one of the electric vehicles.

Yiran Sherry reportedly began having contractions late one night in September this year, but decided to wait until the next morning to go to the hospital.

Stuck in rush hour traffic in Philadelphia, Yiran began crouching in the footwell of the passenger seat as her contractions grew closer together, with her husband Keating recalling that ‘she was squeezing my hand to the point where I thought she was going to shatter it.’

In an inspired piece of modern multitasking, Keating put the Tesla on Autopilot to allow him to help his wife while keeping an eye on their three-year-old son, Rafa, who was in the backseat of the car. ‘I was [saying to] Yiran: ‘OK, focus on your breathing’,’ he told the Philadelphia Inquirer. ‘That was advice to myself, as well. My adrenaline was pumping. I said, ‘Rafa, everything’s fine. Your baby sister is arriving’.’

After the longest 20-minute drive of the couple’s lives, they pulled up to the hospital, only for Yiran to reveal to Keating that their newborn daughter had already arrived. ‘Should I push or should I hold? Should I push or should I hold? F— it, let’s do this!’ the mother of two recalled thinking in an interview with PEOPLE.

After being checked out by a paediatrician, baby Maeve Lily was given a clean bill of health, much to the relief of her parents.

And despite their ordeal, Yiran claimed that she’d actually been relieved to have the baby so quickly, having been through a difficult birth with Rafa three years earlier.

With Maeve now three months old, the family of four say they’re looking forward to taking a Christmas drive in the trusty Tesla, adding ‘hopefully without any emergencies’.

