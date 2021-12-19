unilad
Advert

Woman Gives Birth To ‘World’s First Tesla Baby’ In Car On Autopilot

by : Hannah Smith on : 19 Dec 2021 17:02
Woman Gives Birth To 'World's First Tesla Baby' In Car On AutopilotAlamy

A Pennsylvania newborn has been dubbed the ‘Tesla baby’ after her mother gave birth to her in the passenger seat of one of the electric vehicles.

Yiran Sherry reportedly began having contractions late one night in September this year, but decided to wait until the next morning to go to the hospital.

Advert

Stuck in rush hour traffic in Philadelphia, Yiran began crouching in the footwell of the passenger seat as her contractions grew closer together, with her husband Keating recalling that ‘she was squeezing my hand to the point where I thought she was going to shatter it.’

In an inspired piece of modern multitasking, Keating put the Tesla on Autopilot to allow him to help his wife while keeping an eye on their three-year-old son, Rafa, who was in the backseat of the car. ‘I was [saying to] Yiran: ‘OK, focus on your breathing’,’ he told the Philadelphia Inquirer. ‘That was advice to myself, as well. My adrenaline was pumping. I said, ‘Rafa, everything’s fine. Your baby sister is arriving’.’

After the longest 20-minute drive of the couple’s lives, they pulled up to the hospital, only for Yiran to reveal to Keating that their newborn daughter had already arrived. ‘Should I push or should I hold? Should I push or should I hold? F— it, let’s do this!’ the mother of two recalled thinking in an interview with PEOPLE.

Advert
Tesla Model Y (Alamy)Alamy

After being checked out by a paediatrician, baby Maeve Lily was given a clean bill of health, much to the relief of her parents.

And despite their ordeal, Yiran claimed that she’d actually been relieved to have the baby so quickly, having been through a difficult birth with Rafa three years earlier.

With Maeve now three months old, the family of four say they’re looking forward to taking a Christmas drive in the trusty Tesla, adding ‘hopefully without any emergencies’.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Omicron: Sajid Javid Refuses To Rule Out Lockdown Before Christmas
Health

Omicron: Sajid Javid Refuses To Rule Out Lockdown Before Christmas

North Koreans ‘Banned From Laughing’ For 11 Days To Mark Anniversary Of Kim Jong Il’s Death
News

North Koreans ‘Banned From Laughing’ For 11 Days To Mark Anniversary Of Kim Jong Il’s Death

QAnon Shaman Compares Himself To Jesus And Other Historic Figures In Bizarre Prison Interview
News

QAnon Shaman Compares Himself To Jesus And Other Historic Figures In Bizarre Prison Interview

People Are Calling Jake Paul’s Monster Blow On Tyron Woodley, KO Of The Year
Sport

People Are Calling Jake Paul’s Monster Blow On Tyron Woodley, KO Of The Year

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: News, Baby, birth, car, Now, Philadelphia, Tesla, US

Credits

Philadelphia Inquirer

  1. Philadelphia Inquirer

    Long but eventful drive to the hospital

 