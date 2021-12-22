Woman Handed $500,000 Bill For Premature Birth

Screengrab/CBS Mornings/Alamy

A Florida woman was left in disbelief when she was handed a hospital bill of more than $500,000 after giving birth to her son prematurely in a car.

Bisi Bennett went into labour when she was seven months pregnant on November 12, 2020, and after being floored by one strong contraction she shouted to her husband, Chris, to take her to hospital.

About halfway through the 15-minute journey to AdventHealth hospital in Orlando, Florida, Bennett gave birth to her son, Dorian.

The baby was born breech, meaning his head emerged last, and at first the parents feared something was wrong as the newborn was not crying.

Alamy

Chris managed to flag down a passing emergency vehicle that escorted the family to the hospital, where medics cut the umbilical cord and assured Bennett her son had a pulse.

The newborn stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit for almost two full months until January 7, 2021, and though US hospitals are known to be expensive, Bennett was reassured by the fact she works in the insurance industry and had chosen AdventHealth Orlando because the hospital was close to her house and in her insurance network.

It wasn’t until the bills came that Bennett realised how much her son’s treatment had cost, with the total amounting to $550,124. The parents could choose to pay in full, or through an instalment payment plan of $45,843 a month for 12 months.

According to NPR, Dorian required ‘highly technical, lifesaving respiratory and nutritional care until his organs matured’, as well as ‘laboratory, radiology, surgery, cardiology and audiology services and treatments’ over a period of 56 days.

Alamy

AdventHealth Orlando billed $660,553 for Dorian’s care, with the ‘patient responsibility’ portion of the bill totalling more than $500,000 due to a problem with the insurance.

Bennett’s employer changed its health plan to a different company in January 2021, and the mother informed AdventHealth about the change to avoid any complications.

However, the hospital ended up billing both insurance companies for the entirety of Dorian’s hospital stay, which spanned 2020 and 2021. Both companies then said the bill contained dates of care when Dorian was not covered by their plan, so neither company paid the hospital.

Bennett noticed and understood the issue when she received the billing statements in spring 2021, and after informing the hospital of its mistake she was told the problem would be corrected in March. However, in September 2021 she received an unchanged bill.

Pexels

Commenting on the issue, Erin Fuse Brown, an associate professor of law at Georgia State University who studies health care policy, told NPR, ‘It’s indicative of all the ways the system fails the patient. Even the one who does everything right.’

Bennett expressed her frustrations at having to have ‘the same conversation over and over’, saying, ‘They’re in charge of billing, and I shouldn’t be the one having to tell them, ‘Bill my one insurance for dates in 2020 and bill my other insurance for dates in 2021,’ but I did.’

It wasn’t until October 2021, when a reporter got in touch with the hospital, that AdventHealth Orlando submitted a revised bill and the original cost of more than $550,000 was knocked down to $300.

Brown stressed that Bennett’s story is an example of ‘how little leverage or power’ patients have in these kinds of situations, noting that you ‘almost have to go outside the system’ in order to find a resolution.