Woman In ‘Critical Condition’ After Being Shot In The Eye Through Door Peephole

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 02 Nov 2021 16:17
Woman In 'Critical Condition' After Being Shot In The Eye Through Door PeepholeAlamy

A woman was shot through her apartment door’s peephole and has been left in ‘critical condition’ according to police. 

On Monday, November 1, at about 7.40pm, the 37-year-old victim heard a knock at the door of her Upper West Side apartment in the New York Housing Authority’s Frederick Douglass Houses, and so went to look at who was there.

Upon reaching the door, the woman heard a gunshot and was struck in the left eye, according to the New York Police Department.

Woman Shot Through Peephole - Alamy Alamy

The woman was rushed to hospital, and was stated by police as being in a ‘stable’ but ‘critical’ condition, New York Post reports.

No one has yet been arrested in connection to the incident, but law enforcement sources believe the woman was not the intended target of the shooting.

It remains unclear what led up to the incident, however, sources noted the possibility of the shooter having been trying to pursue a relative of the victim instead.

Woman Shot In Eye Through Peephole - Alamy Alamy

In November 2018, a similar incident took place, which saw mother, Wendy Martinez, a 45-year-old receptionist, shot dead.

Martinez had been at home with her 14-year-old son when she was targeted as part of what was considered to be a ‘street justice’ hit tied to her elder son, Solano.

Martinez’s killer was caught on surveillance, however an umbrella shielded any view of their face, according to sources.

Similarly to the most recent victim, Martinez was shot at when she looked through her apartment’s peep hole.

