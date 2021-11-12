Woman Jumps Zoo Fence And Throws $100 Bills At Lion In Bizarre Interaction

WNBC

A woman wearing a blonde wig was spotted jumping a barrier at a New York zoo and throwing $100 bills at a lion.

The bizarre incident was caught on camera at around 4.00pm on Thursday, November 11, when the woman climbed the barrier at the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo in New York.

Witnesses to the scene said the woman addressed the animal as if it were a long-lost friend, and carried flowers as well as the money into the exhibit.

See footage from the zoo below:

Dressed in a red dress and leopard-print shawl, the woman could be heard saying ‘I missed him so much’ on the video, which was captured by a man at the zoo.

The man’s wife described the stunt as ‘definitely surreal’ to NBC New York, and claimed the woman made her adoration for the wild animal clear as she said: ‘King, I love you, I came back for you.’

Staff at the zoo were alerted to the situation by onlookers, though a spokesperson said the woman had gone from the enclosure by the time employees got there. The zoo also noted that the woman had remained away from the lions on the other side of a protective moat which separates the enclosure from the public, meaning she was not in any danger.

In a statement responding to the incident, the zoo said:

The woman did not enter the exhibit and was never in the same space as the lions which are separated from zoo visitors by a wide moat. The incident lasted only a couple of minutes and the woman was gone when staff arrived on scene. The zoo intends to prosecute the woman for criminal trespass if she is identified.

News 4

There is speculation that the woman in the video was the same woman who appeared to taunt the lions at the Bronx Zoo enclosure in 2019, with regular customer Leo Morales saying the zoo ‘definitely need[s] better security’.

Morales said: ‘If she’s able to do that a second time, there’s no telling what’ll happen the third time. She might not be so lucky.’

Belmont resident Raul Rivera added: ‘I can’t believe she did it again, if it even is her. I don’t know what’s going through people’s minds.’

The woman who made headlines in 2019 was identified as Myah Autrey and charged with criminal trespass for her stunt at the zoo.