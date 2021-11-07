Woman Kills Neighbour Over Allegedly Stolen ‘Bouncy House’

Alamy

A woman has been charged with murder after she fatally shot her neighbour over the alleged theft of a ‘bouncy house’.

On Monday, November 1, at approximately 8.10am, police were called to a house in east Austin, Texas, after shots were heard being fired.

James Traylor, aged 52, was found with several gunshot wounds, and despite being rushed to Dell Seton Medical Centre, was pronounced dead an hour later, officials confirmed.

According to witnesses, Nora Lee Lopez, aged 30, allegedly shot Traylor multiple times, over a dispute that saw her accuse her neighbour of stealing an inflatable party structure.

On November 2, the death was ruled as a homicide and an arrest warrant for first degree murder was issued for Lopez, Austin Police Department reported.

After initially fleeing the scene, Lopez later turned herself in to the police, New York Post reports.

A neighbour told KXAN it was a ‘rough neighbourhood’ of Austin, while another said: ‘I don’t want to see the world like this, I don’t want to see people keep dying. They’re doing things with guns that they can’t change. It’s going to live with them for the rest of their life.’

According to police, the incident is Austin’s 77th homicide of the year.

