Woman Marries Colour Pink In Historic Vegas Wedding Ceremony
A woman has married the colour pink in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.
On January 1, 2022, in an historic wedding ceremony, Kitten Kay Sera decided to marry her one ‘true love‘ – the colour pink.
In doing so, Sera became the first-ever person to get hitched to a colour.
Sera says she’s been in a relationship with the colour for 40 years prior to deciding to tie the knot, KVVU reports.
‘I actually have a giant pink swatch, like a pink paint swatch, so the colors are like my favorite. They’re all listed, and I’ll be holding my pink swatch,’ she explained.
During the ceremony, Sera was ‘holding [her] pink [colour] swatch’ featuring five shades of pink, and was dressed in a pink gown and pink coat, with dyed pink hair and a pink tiara, Daily Star reports.
Guests were also all dressed head-to-toe in pink, and pink flowers were used to decorate the aisle, leading to where Sera read her vows seated on top of a pink convertible.
Two years ago, Sera decided to wed the colour after a child ridiculed her for wearing pink.
She said:
A kid said to me on a skateboard, he said, ‘Wow, you love pink, right?’
I said, ‘Yeah, I love it so much,’ and he goes, ‘You love it so much, why don’t you marry it?’
Sera recalled how she had thought, ‘This kid’s onto something.’
Despite some viewing her decision to marry a colour as peculiar, Sera believes that people should always be able to do what they want and love.
She added, ‘Have fun with it! Have a ball. You’re only here for a little bit of time. Have a blast.’
She added that while ‘some people have companions’ that she ‘has colour’.
Sera has since sworn to wear pink ‘until the day she dies’.
