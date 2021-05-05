Woman Missing For Six Months In Canyon Finally Found Alive After Surviving On Grass

Utah County Sheriff’s Office/FOX13

A woman who went missing in the United States nearly six months ago has been found living in a tent after surviving on a diet involving grass and moss.

The 47-year-old has not been publicly identified but is known to have gone missing in November 2020, when US Forest Service officials found her car abandoned in a Forest Service campground in the Diamond Fork area of Spanish Fork Canyon, Utah.

Those investigating the scene also came across camping equipment and information identifying the woman thought to be camping in the area, but a search by detectives and search and rescue officials initially proved unsuccessful.

After gathering telephone information which led them to believe the woman might be in Colorado, investigators came to the conclusion the car must have been abandoned. However, she was found on Sunday, May 2, during another search conducted by a search and rescue coordinator and representatives of a nonprofit aerial search organisation.

The searchers sent a drone into the air to see if they could find evidence to suggest the woman was still in the area, but it crashed in the Diamond Fork Canyon. It was in searching for the device that officers came across a tent.

In a statement regarding the situation, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office explained that the tent appeared abandoned until ‘the zipper of the tent opened and there was the woman.’

Information found by detectives suggests the 47-year-old may struggle with mental health issues, and while she was said to have been weak after having lost a ‘significant amount of weight’ during the time she was missing, the sheriff’s office described her as being ‘resourceful’.

The woman had a constant supply of water thanks to a nearby river and had managed to survive on a small amount of food she had with her, though she told search and rescue officials she had also foraged for grass and moss to eat.

Officials believe the woman may have stayed in the canyon by choice, but following a discussion with her deputies decided to take her to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The sheriff’s office made clear that ‘while many people might choose to not live in the circumstances and conditions this woman did’, she ‘did nothing against the law’. It noted that she may choose to return to the area again in the future, though added that ‘resources’ have been made available to her should she decide to take advantage of them.