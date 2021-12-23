Woman Offered Zoo Pass By School After Reporting Daughter’s Sexual Abuse

Alamy

An Australian mother was left in disbelief when she was offered a zoo pass by the school where her daughter had allegedly been sexually abused.

The mother, identified by the pseudonym Elaine, reported the alleged abuse to the school in Tasmania, Australia earlier this year after her daughter told her in July that it had happened over several months last year, when she was seven years old.

An older boy is accused of abusing the seven-year-old in a school building and in the family’s driveway, with the encounters occasionally witnessed by the woman’s son. Both the daughter and son have intellectual disabilities.

Alamy

Upon learning of the alleged abuse, Elaine contacted the school, police and family paediatrician and waited about 10 days to hear from an Education Department representative, ABC News reports. Police are said to have told her that the case was unlikely to move forward because the accused boy’s parents were refusing to allow him to be interviewed.

The boy returned to school within a month, while Elaine’s own children were placed in online learning and offered a pass to ZooDoo, as well as access to specialised counselling and other services.

The mother said the response from the Education Department in the wake of her report had left her in ‘absolute disbelief’. She is now looking to find a new home so the family can have a fresh start, but is facing homelessness in four weeks as she waits her turn on the priority public housing waitlist, which has an average wait of 78 weeks.

She commented: ‘[My children are] checking locks, they’re in my bed every night having night terrors. They’re asking me where they’re moving and where they’ll go to school and I can’t give them an answer because I don’t know.’

Alamy

Elaine is a single mother and noted that having to home-school her children has left her unable to work, saying: ‘We’re in the worst position we’ve ever been in, I’ve never had to worry about having a roof over my head before.’

The mother has expressed concerns that the boy had abused people aside from her daughter, and added:

I respect they have [child protection organisation] Bravehearts to encourage children to speak up but when they speak up nothing is being done. It’s automatic damage control … I was warned the Department of Education’s go-to tactic was to gaslight, but I’ve been in absolute disbelief.

Police ultimately closed the file without laying charges, though a spokesperson for the Education Department has stressed that it takes reports of alleged sexual assault ‘extremely seriously’, and that it has a range of supports available for those in need.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

