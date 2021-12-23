unilad
Advert

Woman Offered Zoo Pass By School After Reporting Daughter’s Sexual Abuse

by : Emily Brown on : 23 Dec 2021 14:31
Woman Offered Zoo Pass By School After Reporting Daughter's Sexual AssaultAlamy

An Australian mother was left in disbelief when she was offered a zoo pass by the school where her daughter had allegedly been sexually abused. 

The mother, identified by the pseudonym Elaine, reported the alleged abuse to the school in Tasmania, Australia earlier this year after her daughter told her in July that it had happened over several months last year, when she was seven years old.

Advert

An older boy is accused of abusing the seven-year-old in a school building and in the family’s driveway, with the encounters occasionally witnessed by the woman’s son. Both the daughter and son have intellectual disabilities.

Classroom (Alamy)Alamy

Upon learning of the alleged abuse, Elaine contacted the school, police and family paediatrician and waited about 10 days to hear from an Education Department representative, ABC News reports. Police are said to have told her that the case was unlikely to move forward because the accused boy’s parents were refusing to allow him to be interviewed.

The boy returned to school within a month, while Elaine’s own children were placed in online learning and offered a pass to ZooDoo, as well as access to specialised counselling and other services.

Advert

The mother said the response from the Education Department in the wake of her report had left her in ‘absolute disbelief’. She is now looking to find a new home so the family can have a fresh start, but is facing homelessness in four weeks as she waits her turn on the priority public housing waitlist, which has an average wait of 78 weeks.

She commented: ‘[My children are] checking locks, they’re in my bed every night having night terrors. They’re asking me where they’re moving and where they’ll go to school and I can’t give them an answer because I don’t know.’

Person putting phone down (Alamy)Alamy

Elaine is a single mother and noted that having to home-school her children has left her unable to work, saying: ‘We’re in the worst position we’ve ever been in, I’ve never had to worry about having a roof over my head before.’

Advert

The mother has expressed concerns that the boy had abused people aside from her daughter, and added:

I respect they have [child protection organisation] Bravehearts to encourage children to speak up but when they speak up nothing is being done.

It’s automatic damage control … I was warned the Department of Education’s go-to tactic was to gaslight, but I’ve been in absolute disbelief.

Police ultimately closed the file without laying charges, though a spokesperson for the Education Department has stressed that it takes reports of alleged sexual assault ‘extremely seriously’, and that it has a range of supports available for those in need.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Advert

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Tony Blair Says If You’re Not Vaccinated ‘You’re An Idiot’
News

Tony Blair Says If You’re Not Vaccinated ‘You’re An Idiot’

Transgender Dad Criticises Medical Staff For Calling Him ‘Mother’
Life

Transgender Dad Criticises Medical Staff For Calling Him ‘Mother’

Omicron: Britain Considers Fourth Covid Vaccination
News

Omicron: Britain Considers Fourth Covid Vaccination

Buzz From Home Alone Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges
Celebrity

Buzz From Home Alone Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Australia, Sexual abuse

Credits

ABC News

  1. ABC News

    Tasmanian mother offered zoo pass after disclosing daughter's allegations of sexual abuse to school

 