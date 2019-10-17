Woman Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence For Sitting On Boyfriend’s Face And Demanding Oral

Amy Parrino/Facebook/Boone County Sheriff's Department

A woman has pleaded guilty to domestic violence after she sat on her boyfriend’s face and demanded he give her oral sex.

Amy Parrino, from Missouri, was arrested last December and charged with sexual abuse and domestic assault, both felonies. She had been held in the Boone County jail until her sentencing last month.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped the felony sexual assault charge and the 44-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison for the domestic assault charge, though a judge in the Circuit Court halted the term and put her on five years’ probation.

Boone County Sheriff's Department

Court records cited by The Smoking Gun show Parinno pleaded guilty to the domestic violence charge.

Parrino’s arrest came after a violent confrontation between her and her boyfriend inside a Columbia residence, in which police said she punched the victim between 20-25 times and struck him with a belt, brass plate and cell phone.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun, during the attack Parrino chased the man around the home while naked before pushing him to the ground, sitting on his face and demanding he give her oral sex.

The victim told police he was briefly unable to breathe and was ‘scared to death’ during the ordeal, adding he asked Parrino to leave him alone and that he ‘didn’t want to do anything sexual’ with her.

Amy Parinno/Facebook

The man said the experience made him feel ‘sick to [his] stomach’.

The affidavit reported the victim had cuts on his arms and a cut on the bridge of his nose from the attack, as well as red marks on his chest which the man said were a result of Parrino striking him with a belt.

Before her arrest, Parrino worked as an assistant to an embalmer at a mortuary. Her boyfriend told police the violence had been getting ‘worse and more frequent’ on the run up to the attack and he ‘fear[ed] for his safety all the time’ because he didn’t ‘know what she [was] going to do next’.

Amy Parinno/Facebook

The victim added Parrino would get ‘very violent, very quickly’.

After her sentencing last month, the 44-year-old was released and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the National Domestic Violence Freephone Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111. Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on its website or on its helpline – 0808 800 5005