Woman Pulls Out Of House Sale After Banksy Appears On Wall Overnight Banksy/Instagram

A woman from Bristol has pulled out of the sale of her house after a piece of artwork by Banksy appeared overnight.

Aileen Makin was in the process of selling her home for £300,000, but pulled out when the artwork increased the value of the property by 17 times.

The artwork, which was later shared to Banksy’s official Instagram account, shows an old woman wearing a headscarf bending over and sneezing as her dentures fly out.

It’s located at the bottom of what is believed to be the steepest street in England, making it look as though the sneeze has blown the houses over.

Makin, 57, was reportedly due to exchange contracts in the next week, however she pulled out last minute after learning her home could now potentially be worth as much as £4 million, rather than the £300,000 it had sold for.

‘Street art pieces are not sold with authentication by Pest Control – Banksy’s authentication body, however with the right provenance in place we’d estimate this to be worth in the region of three to five million pounds,’ Joe Syer, founder of MyArtBroker, told the Daily Mail.

According to Makin’s son, Nick, the family have already experienced people climbing on their roof to try and get a closer look at the piece of art. They’ve now been forced to get Perspex put over the artwork in a bid to protect it from any potential vandalism, as well as from the elements.

The family are also believed to be speaking to security firms about how best to protect the piece of art, as his mother has been left quite distressed by all the attention.

Banksy, whose identity remains under wraps, is believed to be from Bristol himself, as that’s where much of his earlier work was done.