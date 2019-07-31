Woman Refuses To Accept $80 Fine And Gets Tasered By Police

Cashion Police

Stubbornness is a vice we can all relate to.

To quote the line from Captain America: Civil War: ‘Even if the whole world is telling you to move, it is your duty to plant yourself like a tree, look them in the eye, and say, no, you move.’

Alas, there are times where you should move – namely, when a reasonable police officer is handing you a rational fine.

Unfortunately, an American woman found herself on the end of a taser after staunchly refusing to pay an $80 fine.

Watch the dispute below:

The police officer can be seen approaching the woman’s vehicle, and explaining that she is receiving an $80 fine for ‘defective equipment’.

The woman, identified by KOCO 5 News as Debra Hamil, 65, immediately isn’t impressed. She asks: ‘What? So you don’t even give a warning for this?’ Definitely an acceptable question – until the officer reveals she’s been driving around with the ‘defective equipment’ for six months. Game over.

Time to cut your losses, Hamil. Take the fine. Yet, she doesn’t – in fact, she becomes quite aggressive, saying she doesn’t think she deserves such punishment.

The police officer asks Hamil to step out of the vehicle, and informs her she’s under arrest.

She replies:

You are full of shit because you’re not placing me under no damn arrest.

With this charming sentiment, she drives off, kicking off a brief police chase. The officer catches her, and she resists; going as far as to kick him in the groin. This earns her the Taser.

The police officer says: ‘Do you realise you just got yourself in a whole lot more trouble?’

She replies:

Yeah I tried to kick ya, because I’m a country girl.

The Kingfisher County District Attorney’s office has accepted charges against Hamil for one felony assault on a police officer and one misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

People in America have been tasered in stranger circumstances – last year a boy faced a Taser for having sex with a car.

The moral of the story: sometimes it’s best to take the slap on the wrist and chalk it up to a bad day.

