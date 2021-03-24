unilad
Advert

Woman Reported Missing Three Weeks Ago Found Alive Trapped In Storm Drain

by : Saman Javed on : 24 Mar 2021 14:16
Woman Reported Missing Three Weeks Ago Found Alive Trapped In Storm DrainDelray Beach Fire Rescue

Florida police have discovered a woman who was reported missing three weeks ago trapped inside a storm drain.

The unidentified woman was found naked in the drain after a passer-by heard her cries for help coming from the drain and called emergency services.

Advert

Firefighters called to the scene had to remove the covering and lower a ladder into the 8-foot deep drain, before being able to lift the woman back up to the ground.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue

Dani Moschella, a Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman, told WPLG that the woman, who was reported missing on March 3, was unable to stand.

‘She didn’t have any clothes on. She was very dirty. She had some superficial wounds. Her knees were all scraped up,’ she said, adding that the events leading up to her rescue remain a mystery because it is ‘impossible’ for an adult to fit through the entrance of the drain.

Advert

It is unclear how long she had been trapped inside the drain before the discovery. She has now been taken to a local hospital, but her condition is unknown.

‘She was lucky. I don’t know how much longer she would have been okay down there,’ Moschella said.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue

She added: ‘The idea that somebody might be down there for any length of time is disturbing. It’s dirty, dangerous, there’s snakes, rats, garbage, dirt and leaves, anything that’s on the street that washes into a sewer, and it smells terrible.’

Advert

While the events surrounding her disappearance have yet to be figured out, police do not suspect any foul play, a spokesperson told the Sun-Sentinel.

‘From the police department standpoint, we don’t believe there was any type of crime committed,’ Delray Beach Police spokesperson, Ted White, said.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue

‘It doesn’t feel like she was taken against her will. It appears this was done by her own free will. She claims that she’s been in the storm drain for a significant amount of time. The biggest question is how long she has been in there, how did she get in there and why?’ he added.

Advert

At this time, officers believe she entered the drain system from another location and somehow ended up where she was found.

‘It’s pretty difficult to get into a storm drain where she was found. You’d have to pull up that huge heavy grate. This is one of the most bizarre situations our officers have ever experienced,’ he White said.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

This Winery Will Pay You $10,000 A Month To Work And Live Rent-Free In California
Life

This Winery Will Pay You $10,000 A Month To Work And Live Rent-Free In California

Olympic Surfing Hopeful Katherine Diaz Dies After Being Struck By Lightning While Training
Sport

Olympic Surfing Hopeful Katherine Diaz Dies After Being Struck By Lightning While Training

More Than 800 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Are Being Held Longer Than Is Legal
News

More Than 800 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Are Being Held Longer Than Is Legal

Rudy Giuliani Tried To Get Borat Crew Arrested For Extortion, Producer Says
Film and TV

Rudy Giuliani Tried To Get Borat Crew Arrested For Extortion, Producer Says

Topics: News, Florida, Now

Credits

WPLG and 1 other

  1. WPLG

    Woman missing for several weeks found naked in Delray Beach storm drain

  2. Sun-Sentinel

    The woman rescued from storm drain has been missing for weeks. How she became trapped is still a mystery.

 