Woman Reportedly In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Neck On Capitol Grounds

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck on the grounds of the US Capitol, according to reports.

According to CNN reporters at the scene, the woman is now being treated by health officials.

A horrific video posted to Twitter shows the moment the woman, who is believed to be a protester, was shot. It is not known who shot her.

The shocking news comes as law enforcement officials attempt to contain the worsening situation in Washington DC.

In response, the entire DC National Guard has been activated by the Department of Defense to respond to the violence.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said 200 troopers are currently on their way to the Capitol.

Pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and are currently inside the building.

According to reports, shots have been fired as officials attempt to control the situation.

The building is currently in lockdown, and Congress members have been evacuated. A 6:00pm curfew has been instated in the city.

Trump’s administration officials have condemned the actions of the rioters, but it is unclear if federal authorities will be sent in to assist US Capitol Police.

The Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security has said ‘violent opportunists at the US Capitol grounds must be held accountable’.

Tweets from reporters inside the building show violent clashes between law enforcement and the protesters.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have issued a joint statement calling on the President to demand the rioters leave immediately.

Their statement comes after former DC police chief, Charles Ramsay, accused Trump of riling up the protesters.

‘What I’d want the president to do is shut the hell up and get out of the way. He’s like a cancer,’ Charles Ramsay said.

‘If he’s not gonna do the right thing and tell them to get the hell out of there … then just shut up. He stirred them up, he got this whole thing going,’ he added.

‘This is as close to a coup attempt as this country has ever seen,’ he told CNN.

