Woman Reportedly Stabbed Boyfriend To Death With Scissors For Fat-Shaming Her

A woman in China has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death because he prevented her from buying ice cream.

The incident took place on Fengguang Road in the city of Zhumadian in central China’s Henan Province on August 14, where the couple, who were reportedly both in their 20s, are said to have been shopping.

According to an eyewitness report cited by the Shanghaiist, the woman, identified by her surname Wang, wanted to buy an ice cream but her partner stopped her, saying ‘you’re already so fat and you still want to eat ice cream?’

A source reportedly told Chinese news outlet JSTV Wang went and bought a pair of scissors after becoming enraged by her boyfriend’s fat-shaming remarks.

Police said the couple, who are believed to have been together for just 20 days, were arguing when Wang attacked her boyfriend with the scissors. However, witnesses reported the woman kept quiet as she bought the scissors before returning and stabbing her partner four times, causing him to collapse to the ground.

Witnesses are said to have immediately called for help after the incident.

Police shared a statement about the situation on popular Chinese social media site Weibo, where they explained the man, who has been identified only by his surname, Zhang, was taken to hospital.

Doctors attempted to save him but he sadly passed away. Shanghaiist reports he died as a result of losing too much blood.

JSTV shared footage which appeared to show Wang standing over her partner after the attack as Zhang lay on the ground, suffering from the scissor wounds.

The suspect allegedly attempted to flee after the attack, however she was arrested by authorities. Zhumadian police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

