Woman Responsible For Gender Reveal Parties Says ‘Stop’ After California Wildfire

Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid’s penis. No one cares but you.

It was 116 degrees in Pasadena yesterday and this tool thought it would be smart to light a fire about his kid’s d*ck. Toxic masculinity is men thinking they need to explode something because simply enjoying a baby party is for sissies.

Oh, and of course I’m getting hate messages. Excuse me for having a cake for my family in 2008. Just because I’m the gEnDeR rEvEaL iNVeNtoR doesn’t mean I think people should burn down their communities.