Woman Responsible For Gender Reveal Parties Says ‘Stop’ After California Wildfire
The woman largely credited for creating the gender reveal party has told anyone holding them to ‘stop’ after one of the parties was recently found to be the cause of a wildfire in California.
The fire, which engulfed more than 7,000 acres of land across the state, began just after 10.20am on Saturday, September 5, at the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection confirmed a ‘pyrotechnic device’ used at a party held in the park was the cause.
Upon hearing the news that yet another gender reveal party had led to large-scale destruction, blogger Jenna Karvunidis took to social media to condemn such actions, describing the often over-the-top parties as ‘stupid’ and pleading with anyone considering having one not to.
‘Oh my god NO,’ she wrote in a Facebook post yesterday, September 7. ‘The fire that evacuated parts of California is from a GENDER REVEAL PARTY. Stop it.’
Karvunidis held her own gender reveal party in 2008 before they became popular, posting about the experience on her blog in the days afterwards.
But while she and her husband simply cut a cake that revealed pink frosting inside, meaning they were expecting a girl, in recent years people have been using more extreme methods.
From setting off fireworks to shooting makeshift targets, it seems some people are willing to go all out when making the announcement of whether they’re having a baby boy or a girl in front of their family and friends.
Yet these actions often have dangerous consequences. The target that aforementioned party-goers shot at was packed with highly explosive Tannerite, which exploded and subsequently ignited the surrounding land, leading to a wildfire in Arizona spanning 47,000 acres.
Karvunidis’s post continued:
Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid’s penis. No one cares but you.
It was 116 degrees in Pasadena yesterday and this tool thought it would be smart to light a fire about his kid’s d*ck. Toxic masculinity is men thinking they need to explode something because simply enjoying a baby party is for sissies.
Oh, and of course I’m getting hate messages. Excuse me for having a cake for my family in 2008. Just because I’m the gEnDeR rEvEaL iNVeNtoR doesn’t mean I think people should burn down their communities.
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across California in what has been the worst year on record in terms of the amount of land burnt. So far, around 14,100 firefighters have been deployed to battle 24 separate blazes.
On Sunday night, September 6, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five different counties, including Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, San Bernardino and San Diego.
Together, these fires have destroyed more than two million acres of land, while at least seven deaths have been reported. Our thoughts are with those battling the blazes and with the families of those who have lost their lives.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, America, California, California wildfires, Facebook, Gender Reveal Parties, Jenna Karvunidis, Now, US, Wildfires
CreditsHigh Gloss And Sauce/Facebook
High Gloss And Sauce/Facebook