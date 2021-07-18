Woman Shot By Police As Violence Erupts At Anti-Trans Protest In Los Angeles

@waterspider__/@OLAASM/Twitter

Police in Los Angeles shot an LGBTQ+ activist with a rubber bullet this weekend amid ongoing anti-transgender protests.

The woman was among allies who gathered in the streets at Wi Spa in Koreatown on Saturday, July 17, in an effort to fight back against right-wing protestors who have targeted the spa for its trans-inclusive policy.

Demonstrations have been taking place over the last couple of weeks in Los Angeles following an alleged incident in which a customer filmed herself complaining about a transgender woman who was using the women’s area of the spa.

The spa allows trans women to use women’s facilities and is in keeping with California laws which allow trans people to use facilities that match their gender, but right-wing protestors have called for a boycott of the spa during demonstrations which saw women carrying signs which read ‘protect female spaces’.

The protests turned violent at times, with footage shared online showing counter-protestors pleading with police not to shoot their rubber bullets before an officer fired at the woman and caused her to crumple to the ground.

See the footage below. Warning: contains content some viewers may find distressing:

A Los Angeles police department spokesperson cited by The Guardian said officers in the area made several dozen arrests for failure to disperse from the scene after authorities declared an unlawful assembly shortly after 11.00am.

Amber Hooper, from Orange County, was among those showing support for trans rights this weekend and said it was frustrating to see ‘the people who talk about law and order are against the laws that protect trans people’.

She added: ‘Trans rights are human rights.’

The apparent use of rubber bullets at the protests came after a recent judge’s ruling which restricted the department’s use of certain ‘less lethal’ projectile launchers against protesters.