Woman Slaps Down Belittling Response To Her Landscaping Job Application

A woman who applied for a landscaping job received a sexist and belittling response, so sent a hilariously fierce reply back.

Twitter user @dzzzny took to the platform to post screenshots of an email his sister, Charlotte, received in response to her application for a landscaping job.

Charlotte received the response to her job application on the evening of July 29 from company member Mark.

And while it may be 2021, Mark appears to be stuck in the dark ages, as it seems women aren’t competent enough to do a landscaping job.

The tweet has since amassed over 136,000 likes, 14,500 retweets and 322 comments, at the time of writing.

Mark wrote back to Charlotte, thanking her for her interest in the position and for getting in contact. Despite the position remaining open, he said: ‘Unless you are a bodybuilder I fear that you will not be able to handle the work load.’

Mark’s explanation for this ‘fear’ was due to the job being ‘very physical and demanding as we are a hard landscaping company.’ However, Mark still offered for Charlotte to contact him via his mobile number, if she felt like she was ‘up for it’.

His response didn’t go down too well with Charlotte, who clapped back to Mark in the sassiest and best way.

Charlotte started her reply to ‘Muscle Mark’ by thanking him for his quick response. However, she quickly rebutted his bodybuilding remarks: ‘Funnily enough, I probably have just as much experience bodybuilding as you do, which I’m guessing is none.’

She went on to describe her multiple years of experience including building in Australia, ‘in 40 degree heat’ to point out the flaws in Mark’s points.

Charlotte compared her previous experience and ability with Mark’s company, after having done more research into it. She said: ‘I have looked into your company before sending this email and assure you that it would be no more challenging than the work I have completed before as it was to a much higher standard than the work I’ve seen your “company” produce.’

Due to Mark’s patronising response to her enquiry into the role, Charlotte stated she was no longer interested in the position due to not wanting to work alongside, ‘small-minded individuals such as yourself that I could probably bench press five minutes after being woken up from a three-year coma.’

She concluded: ‘I’m sure you will have no problem finding the correct individual at your next visit to the bodybuilding convention.’ Before signing off the email as, ‘Charlotte (AKA not the body builder).’

Twitter users flocked to the comments to show their support for Charlotte. One wrote: ‘She could sue for gender discrimination. It’s all in writing. At minimum have a file a complaint with the EEOC.’

Another said:

Disappointing but not surprising. I’m a woman and I did groundskeeping in a cemetery, I was one of the hardest workers they had. I did literally any and every job in any kind of weather and helped the other with their work after I finished. In my first week I heard one of the guys whispering behind my back that I was just showing off that I could work hard, seemingly with the expectation I wouldn’t/ couldn’t keep it up. But I did and they loved me by the time I left to become a carpenter. Muscle Mark is a Moron Mark.

A third tweeted: ‘Good for her that was savage, I get that they need to check someone is going to be able to do the work but going by her email her work history should prove that if he had asked for her cv or something, he didn’t need to be that patronising in his reply.’

Well, if there are any landscaping companies out there who value all workers, no matter what age, gender or body type, then Charlotte’s reply to ‘Muscle Mark’ seems like the perfect cover letter for a more suitable employer.