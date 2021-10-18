Woman Starts To Drive Over Insulate Britain Protesters In Shocking Video

@InsulateLove/Twitter

After Insulate Britain protesters infuriated a mum on the school run, the driver of the vehicle decided to start driving over them to force them to move.

The environmental activist group have staged a series of protests over recent weeks, in a bid to force the UK government to insulate all social housing and take action against climate change.

The roadblocks, which have taken place across the M25, at the Dover ferry terminal, and at roundabouts nearer central London, have caused drivers to react furiously, with one mother previously shouting at them for ‘messing with children’s educations‘ and other drivers caught on camera dragging activists from the road.

In the latest tense clip posted by Politics For All on Twitter, protesters can be seen sitting across the road, holding a sign to raise awareness of the campaign.

Passers-by can be heard urging the approaching car to simply drive other the activists, however, the mother steps out and comments on how she ‘isn’t joking’ and needs to get her ‘son to school’.

The mum can be heard yelling: ‘Move out the way now. I’ll drive through you then. My son is 11 and he needs to get to school and I need to get to work.’

The mother then gets back into her car and moves it forward, driving into the seated protesters in the process, causing one to yell, ‘Ow, ow, ow, no!’.

The post has amassed over 146,200 views, 2,042 likes and 264 comments, with other users taking to the tweet in shock and conflicted over which side was in the right in the scenario. One said: ‘Pretty selfish to sit in the middle of the road and stop people going about their business don’t you think?’

Another wrote:

I don’t know why insulate Britain don’t understand this. They’re not hurting the government, or big oil corporations, just hurting ordinary working class people

A third commented: ‘Attempting to run them over to get a kid to school? Bit extreme.’

While the group claims to have a ‘blue lights’ policy for emergency vehicles, Insulate Britain protesters have continued their protests despite the backlash.