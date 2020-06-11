Woman Sues 12-Year-Old On Bike She Hit With Car Because It Got Scratched

Russian Road Safety Official Hit Cyclist Thumbnail CEN/@plohie_novosti_mc

A Russian former road safety official has successfully sued a 12-year-old cyclist she hit with her car – after his bike scratched her vehicle.

Advert

The incident unfolded in 2019, leaving the young boy with a cascade of injuries – some of which he’ll not fully see the other side of until much later in life. In addition, his family have been ordered to pay more than £1,300 in damages.

Lilia Khoruzhenko, a former employee of the Ministry of Education and Science in the north-western Russian region of Murmansk Oblast, was driving in the Yurkino village in the Kolsky district when she rammed into the unnamed child with her Volkswagen SUV.

Russian Road Safety Official Hit Cyclist 3 CEN/@plohie_novosti_mc

As a result of the smash, Khoruzhenko didn’t suffer any immediate injuries. However, the boy – who hasn’t been named – didn’t fare so luckily: he was left with several injuries and broken teeth, ending up in hospital for a short stint. While he successfully recovered, due to his age doctors say he’ll have to wait till the age of 25 to have his front teeth replaced.

Advert

When the accident took place, Khoruzhenko was reportedly in charge of children’s road safety in the region she was driving in. The former official no longer holds a role in the ministry.

Russian Road Safety Official Hit Cyclist CEN/@plohie_novosti_mc

Shortly after the collision, the young boy’s family reportedly decided not to file any sort of report into the incident as they were too busy concentrating on his recovery. The same cannot be said for Khoruzhenko.

Soon after, she filed a lawsuit against the boy for the scratches inflicted upon her Volkswagen Tiguan SUV when she hit him as he rode his bike. As part of her claim, Khoruzhenko alleged that the young boy had broken traffic regulations which state that minors under the age of 14 can only ride their bikes on pavements and bike paths, not roads.

Amid the furor of the suit, the boy’s family ordered an independent examination in order to ascertain the true circumstances of the accident. That investigation reportedly concluded that he was not guilty of any such infringements of regulations.

Russian Road Safety Official Hit Cyclist 2 CEN/@plohie_novosti_mc

Nevertheless, the Kolsky’s district’s local court sided with Khoruzhenko in the civil case, thereby ordering the boy’s family to pay her 120,000 RUB (£1,375) in damages.

Following the ruling, his family reportedly plan to appeal the court’s decision, however there’s been no further updates regarding their progress. The former road safety official hasn’t commented publicly on the case.

Advert