Woman Sues McDonald’s Claiming That An Advert Made Her Break Lent Fast

A woman is suing McDonald’s after claiming that one of its burger adverts made her break her Lent fast.

The orthodox Christian is suing the company after declaring that one of the fast food giant’s banner advertisements, which featured a burger and some McNuggets, caused her to break her fast.

While the sentiment can be agreed with, a photo of a Maccie’s burger and nuggets enough to make anyone drool at the mouth, you won’t believe the amount that Ksenia Ovchinnikova is trying to sue McDonald’s for.

The grand total the Russian is allegedly suing the chain for comes to a grand total of… $14.

Until the fateful day in April 2019, Ovchinnikova had reportedly stuck to her period of fasting for Lent for a month. Until now, she had successfully fasted for Lent for the past 16 years.

Ovchinnikova told Russian state media, ‘When I saw an advertising banner — I could not help myself.’

Like Eve taking a bite of the forbidden fruit, Ovchinnikova could not help but take to McDonald’s to immediately buy a cheeseburger.

However, Ovchinnikova instantly regretted the decision, and naturally decided to sue the food chain for $14 for breaching consumer protection law and insulting her religious feelings, according to the Daily Mail.

Ovchinnikova went on to say:

In the actions of McDonald’s, I see a violation of the consumer protection law. I ask the court to investigate and, if a violation has taken place, to oblige McDonald’s LLC to compensate me for moral damage in the amount of one thousand rubles ($14).

According to Russian outlets, the court is yet to set a date for the preliminary hearing of the case. So, in the meantime, all this talk of mouthwatering McDonald’s calls for only one thing… Who doesn’t love a 99p Saver Menu burger after a long week’s work?