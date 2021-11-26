Woman Thinks She Bagged 2 Banksy Paintings For $120

UNILAD / Facebook Banksy Painting.jpg

A New York City woman thinks she may have bought two Banksy paintings from a subway station.

Colleen Alexander took to TikTok after she found the paintings in an art sale at the subway station, and said, ‘I just can’t stop shaking at the chance that this may be real.’

She captioned the video, ‘Maybe I fell for an elaborate tourist trap, or maybe I made the best decision of my life.’

Colleen proceeded to explain what had happened and said that there were just ‘pieces of art scattered on the subway’. She said that this raised her suspicions because Banksy’s new exhibition is coming up in New York, and the sale looked similar to those she’d seen before.

She also said that she ‘didn’t wanna film’ to respect the artist, who’s notoriously private about his identity.

Colleen didn’t initially buy the paintings, however, and actually just took the train home.

But something kept telling her to go back, she said:

Something in me was like ‘Go back,’ so I literally got off my train, stopped at the first ATM I could find and went back to the west side. I was just praying that [the paintings] would still be there.

Luckily they were, and Colleen approached the table.

She explained:

I looked around and somebody gave a slight nod, and I [saw] this guy standing, full face covered. I asked, ‘Are you selling those?’ and he just nodded — he would not speak.

Sounds like Bansky, if you ask us.

Alexander proceeded to buy two paintings, which,as she said, may just have been the best decision she’s ever made.

