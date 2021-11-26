unilad
Advert

Woman Thinks She Bagged 2 Banksy Paintings For $120

by : Shola Lee on : 26 Nov 2021 07:34
Woman Thinks She Bagged 2 Banksy Paintings For $120UNILAD / Facebook Banksy Painting.jpg

A New York City woman thinks she may have bought two Banksy paintings from a subway station.

Colleen Alexander took to TikTok after she found the paintings in an art sale at the subway station, and said, ‘I just can’t stop shaking at the chance that this may be real.’

Advert

She captioned the video, ‘Maybe I fell for an elaborate tourist trap, or maybe I made the best decision of my life.’

Loading…

Colleen proceeded to explain what had happened and said that there were just ‘pieces of art scattered on the subway’. She said that this raised her suspicions because Banksy’s new exhibition is coming up in New York, and the sale looked similar to those she’d seen before.

She also said that she ‘didn’t wanna film’ to respect the artist, who’s notoriously private about his identity.

Advert

Colleen didn’t initially buy the paintings, however, and actually just took the train home.

But something kept telling her to go back, she said:

Something in me was like ‘Go back,’ so I literally got off my train, stopped at the first ATM I could find and went back to the west side. I was just praying that [the paintings] would still be there.

Luckily they were, and Colleen approached the table.

Advert

She explained:

I looked around and somebody gave a slight nod, and I [saw] this guy standing, full face covered. I asked, ‘Are you selling those?’ and he just nodded — he would not speak.

Sounds like Bansky, if you ask us.

Alexander proceeded to buy two paintings, which,as she said, may just have been the best decision she’s ever made.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert
News

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert

Madonna Hits Out At ‘Sexist’ Instagram For Removing Nude Photoshoot From Her Feed Before Reuploading
Celebrity

Madonna Hits Out At ‘Sexist’ Instagram For Removing Nude Photoshoot From Her Feed Before Reuploading

People Urged To Alter Language When Describing English Channel Drowning Victims
News

People Urged To Alter Language When Describing English Channel Drowning Victims

Queen’s Brian May Condemned Over Gendered Awards Comments Despite Freddie Mercury’s History
Music

Queen’s Brian May Condemned Over Gendered Awards Comments Despite Freddie Mercury’s History

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Life, Banksy, New York, Now, subway

Credits

New York Post and 1 other

  1. New York Post

    Was Banksy selling artwork for $60 each at an NYC subway station?

  2. @colalex

    Maybe I fell for an elaborate tourist trap, or maybe I made the best decision of my life

 