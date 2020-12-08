Woman To Command Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier For First Time

US Navy

A female navy helicopter pilot is set to become the first woman to command a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in the US Navy history.

In 2022, Captain Amy Bauernschmidt will command one of the 11 nuclear aircraft carriers belonging to the US Navy.

The announcement is a historic moment for the Naval Air Forces, but this isn’t the first time Bauernschmidt has made history.

US Navy US Navy

Back in 2016, she became the first female executive officer of the USS Abraham Lincoln, a nuclear aircraft carrier, making her second-in-command in a crew of 5,000 people, Task & Purpose reports.

Bauernschmidt’s impressive career began in 1994 when she successfully graduated from the Naval Academy, the same year women were first allowed to serve on combat ships or planes. Two years later, she had her wings and was flying with the Helicopter Anti-submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 45 ‘Wolfpack’ in San Diego.

‘That law absolutely changed my life. We were the first class that graduated knowing and feeling honoured with the privilege to be able to go serve along the rest of our comrades in combat,’ she told CBS back in 2018.

‘There are a lot of times in life that you’re a little nervous or afraid to do something, because you think you’re going fail. Well, so what? I mean, what’s the worst that’s going to happen if I fail? You know, if you fail you get up and you may realise in that failure that what you’re really meant to do is something else.’

Navy Captain Who Raised Coronavirus Alarm Given Hero's Send -Off By Crew PA Images

Bauernschmidt went on to be deployed to the Northern Arabian Gulf with the destroyer USS John Young, before commanding the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, which was supporting Operation Enduring Freedom aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush.

According to her Navy biography, Bauernschmidt, who is currently the commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego, has racked up more than 3,000 flight hours in Navy aircraft.

She previously described serving as the armed forces as being about ‘contributing to something greater than yourself’.

Woman To Command Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier For First Time US Navy

‘For me, it is about supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States. But it’s also about these young men and women that I lead every day. They’re pretty awesome,’ she explained.

‘I hope that I’m a good leader and a mentor to both men and women in the service.’

There’s no doubt her momentous achievements will continue to inspire women both in the forces and out of the forces.